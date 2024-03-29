Law & Order creator Dick Wolf has created a new crime docuseries, Homicide: New York, cataloging some of the city’s worst crimes and murders – but will there be a Season 2?

Wolf is well-known for interweaving real-life crime cases into his Law & Order franchise to create riveting episodes. This time around, he developed a true-crime documentary series for Netflix centered around the Big Apple, Homicide: New York.

The five-episode series has topped Netflix charts with each episode taking on one of New York’s more infamous murder cases spanning a few decades. Between reenactments, real crime photos, and videos, to interviews with the detectives in charge, the series is a must-watch.

You may have recognized a few cases like the Central Park Baby-Face Killers or the East Harlem Serial Killer. While the crime docuseries has enthralled fans, is a Homicide: New York Season 2 in the works?

Will there be a Homicide: New York Season 2?

No, there’s no official news of a Season 2. But Dick Wolf has created a follow-up season titled Homicide: Los Angeles.

Homicide: New York officially released on March 20, 2024, and it may be too early to determine if Netflix will renew it for a Season 2. But fans of the docuseries can look forward to another installment. Per Variety, Dick Wolf was also confirmed to work on Homicide: Los Angeles.

Like the New York version, the Los Angeles installment will also have five episodes and explore gruesome and chilling murder cases that plagued the public. Fans can also expect a similar format with each episode tackling a new case and first-hand accounts from the detectives and investigators.

For now, Homicide: Los Angeles has no set release date, but is expected to debut on Netflix later in the year. It begs the question of what crimes the Los Angeles installment will focus on.

Based on the New York installment, the cases don’t cater to prolific killers like the Night Stalker, Ted Bundy, or worse. Instead, it focuses on crime cases that shocked a local community or had residents locking their doors.

Homicide: New York is available to stream on Netflix, with many more true crime documentaries releasing this month.