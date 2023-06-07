Full Swing Season 2: Everything we know

A second series of Netflix golf documentary Full Swing has been announced, so here’s everything we know about Season 2.

Full Swing has been a huge hit for Netflix. The streamer called it “an immersive documentary that follows a diverse group of professional golfers – on and off the course – during a relentless season of competition.”

The likes of Rory Mcllroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler, Colin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Scottie Scheffler participated in the show.

While the eight-part series played out against the backdrop of the controversial LIV Golf breakaway tour, meaning there was plenty of drama. And that drama is set to continue in Season 2.

Will there be a Full Swing Season 2?

Netflix officially announced Full Swing Season 2 on website Tudum on June 6, 2023, by asking if viewers are “ready for another round?”

The site then describes how Season 1 – and the LIV controversy – will feed into Season 2: “Full Swing follows many of the world’s top professional golfers both at home and at all four of the sport’s Major championships. Not only does the series offer an intimate look at some of the biggest personalities on the green, it also examines one of the most significant shifts in the sport’s history: the emergence of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV golf tour.

“In Season 1, this created somewhat of a division between players. But on June 6, it was announced that the PGA and LIV had decided on a merger between the two tours — which will surely create some tensions and interesting dynamics within the sport going forward.”

Is there a Full Swing Season 2 release date?

As of June 2023, there’s no Full Swing Season 2 release date.

We’ll update this section upon further updates.

Season 2 will chart historic golf merger

The merging of the the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and LIV Golf sent shockwaves through the sport when it was announced, and Full Swing producer Chad Mumm Tweeted that the Netflix cameras were rolling when the news broke…

So expect real-time reactions from some of the biggest names in golf when the merger is covered during Season 2.

As for who might be participating in the second series, Rory Mcllroy and Shane Lowery were seen wearing Full Swing microphones during the Third Round of the PGA Championship.

There’s no word yet on when Full Swing Season 2 tees off, but we’ll update this article as-and-when the doc gets a launch date. Until then, here’s full details of how to watch Season 1.