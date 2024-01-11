The Walking Dead fans potentially discover Season 1 callback in The Ones Who Live trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer has reinvigorated one of the oldest fan theories from the show and the origins of the helicopter from season 1.

After 11 seasons and 12 years of being on the air, the flagship The Walking Dead series finally came to an end in 2022. However, fans of the series are in luck as the franchise is set to continue to expand in the coming years.

There’s the Negan and Maggie spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City, that was released early in 2023 as well as the Daryl Dixon stand-alone series. And while these shows have been a hit with fans, there is one that has TWD buzzing with excitement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s right fans, Rick Grimes and Michonne will be back in action with their own show in 2024, with The Ones Who Live set to release at the end of February 2024.

While the show has released only small teaser trailers up until now, a brand new two-minute trailer just dropped. The footage offers fans their best look yet at the upcoming show as well as finally giving fans an idea of what the plot of the series will be.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the trailer, Rick is shown surrounded by a new military and army-style base, with all the characters in some sort of organized group that Rick will either befriend or fight against.

Article continues after ad

Knowing Rick, there is a good chance it will be the latter but the trailer does a good job of keeping fans in the dark.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

However, diehard lovers of The Walking Dead have brought up a very famous scene from season 1 of the flagship show, potentially confirming suspicions and theories that this group has been around and watching Rick and company from the very beginning.

Article continues after ad

In a new post from TWDU Twitter page, the account posted a series of photos from the first season and the new trailer side by side. Captioning the tweet, “If CRM actually did bomb Atlanta then the chopper Rick saw in TWD Season 1 was most definitely them.”

Article continues after ad

The images in question showcase the helicopter Rick catches a glimpse of in season 1 and compares them with the new footage from The Ones Who Live.

While this potential connection is still yet to be confirmed, there is a strong chance The Ones Who Live will explore this theory in greater depth.

Article continues after ad

For those interested to find out if this theory will be true, be sure to check in to The Ones Who Live when it airs across February and March of 2024.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.