The Walking Dead Rick & Michonne spinoff: 2024 release, cast and plot details

Rick Grimes is coming back to the world of The Walking Dead, with the Rick & Michonne spinoff series officially in the works. Here’s everything you need to know about the new TWD project ahead of its release.

After 11 seasons and 12 years of being on the air, the flagship The Walking Dead series finally came to an end in 2022. However, fans of the series are in luck as the franchise is set to continue to expand in the coming years.

There’s the Negan and Maggie spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City, coming in 2023, and – much to the excitement of fans – Rick Grimes and Michonne will be back in action with their own show in the future. While the Rick and Michonee series is still fairly shrouded in mystery, we’ve gathered everything we know about the upcoming spinoff so far.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Sadly, the upcoming Rick & Michonne series is still a while away. While it was originally speculated that fans would be reunited with the pair later in 2023, it has now been confirmed that the show will release sometime in 2024.

AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott told The Hollywood Reporter that “we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year.”

We’ll be sure to update this section when a more precise release date or window is confirmed.

Casting details for TWD: Rick & Michonne spinoff

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will obviously be back as the iconic Rick Grimes and Michonne. However, the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed or confirmed. Given Rick’s close ties with Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh), there’s a chance that the character could have a role to play in the upcoming spinoff.

Article continues after ad

Of course, Rick’s quest to reunite with his family could see him finally back with his daughter Judith, who he has not seen in years. If this is the case, the series might bring back Cailey Fleming to reprise her role as the beloved Judith Grimes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne plot: What will it be about?

AMC Rick & Michonne quickly became a fan-favorite couple in TWD.

Originally, Andrew Lincoln’s exit from the main The Walking Dead show was going to lead to a series of films being created that focused on the character. However, this plan was changed and turned into a TV series.

While the format of the project may have changed, the predicted plot is likely to stay the same. The official synopsis for the show promises an epic love story between the two titular characters. “Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Article continues after ad

The show will also likely explain where Rick has been during the events of the last few seasons of TWD and what trouble he found himself in during the show’s massive time jump. One thing’s for sure though, the Rick & Michonne spinoff will include lots of zombies.

Does the Rick & Michonne spinoff have a trailer?

Given that the show has only just entered pre-production, it is unlikely that fans will get a trailer for the Rick & Michonne spinoff anytime soon. However, the final episode of TWD did provide fans with a small taste of what they can expect from the series. That teaser can be viewed here:

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to drop any footage or images in this section when they are released. Want more TV content?

You can check out our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Rick and Morty Season 7 | The Walking Dead: Dead City