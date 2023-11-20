The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live-Release date, cast, trailer, & more

Another The Walking Dead spin-off — The Ones Who Live — is set to hit the small screen soon, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Walking Dead may have ended in 2022, but the franchise has seen multiple spin-off shows since it first premiered in 2010.

One of the most highly anticipated of the bunch has been The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live because its set to bring back two of the franchise’s biggest names.

But, before you set a reminder to catch the latest walking Dead spin-off when it premieres, here’s everything you need to know about it from its release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set to premiere through AMC on February 25, 2024.

The Ones Who Live marks the sixth entry into The Walking Dead franchise with its predecessor — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — airing in early 2023.

This particular Walking Dead show has been years in the making as the core premise of the series was set up in the original franchise’s series finale episode.

The Ones Who Live cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is bringing old faces to the forefront. Check out the list below:

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes / Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O’Quinn as Major General Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Lincoln and Gurira are the biggest draws for the series as they played their fan favorite TWD characters for the majority of the series.

Both actors signed onto the show while filming the end of the original Walking Dead series with Gurira also acting as a co-creator for the limited series.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

A new teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was aired during the series finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Check it out below:

The teaser doesn’t give too much away about the show’s story, but gives fans snippets of interviews of Lincoln and Gurira as they describe the increasingly bloodly snippets as “giving answers” and “crazy love.”

What is the plot for The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will give fans an insight to what happened to Michonne and Rick after the credits rolled on The Walking Dead series finale.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world.

Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living.”

We’ll be sure to update this hub when more information comes out. You can check out our other upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

