Does Negan die in The Walking Dead? TWD comics & show fate explained

Negan is one of The Walking Dead’s most impactful, evil, and unforgettable characters. He’ll never be forgiven by many fans for killing both Glenn and Abraham on-screen – but what is his own fate? Does Negan die in the comics or the show? Here’s everything we know.

As the leader of the Saviors, he once wielded a barbed-wire-covered baseball bat named Lucille and was known for his brutal, authoritarian rule.

In 2023, Negan returns to screens in a spinoff series called ‘Dead City‘ alongside Maggie, embarking on a new chapter in his character’s journey. Other spinoffs include Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live, which will come out in 2024 featuring Rick Grimes and Michonne.

For many other characters, though, their adventure ended in Season 11. But, what about Negan’s future? Does he die?…

Does Negan die in The Walking Dead? TV Show & Comics fate explained

AMC Negan used to be the biggest villain in TWD – but does he die?

In the AMC television show, Negan is very much alive – despite Rick Grimes slashing his throat in the battle against the Saviors. Rick decided to keep Negan alive as it was something Carl would have wanted.

He was imprisoned during the time jump of Season 8-9 and has been trying to change his ways ever since.

In the comics, Negan was supposed to die in issue #174 at the hands of Maggie, though the plan to shoot him didn’t materialize. He then had a spinoff comic called Negan Lives!

Who kills Negan?

It was planned that Maggie would kill Negan, in revenge for killing Glenn, yet it didn’t play out like that.

AMC Maggie and Negan lock horns, even on the same side, in Dead City.

Robert Kirkman had the plan in mind but decided to keep him alive, meaning nobody has yet killed Negan. In Dead City, though, there does seem to be a plot to have him killed – orchestrated between Maggie and the former Savior, Croat.

Who plays Negan in The Walking Dead TV show?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the actor behind the character Negan in The Walking Dead. In addition to his role as Negan, he has had a diverse career in television and film, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

His fans can still follow their favorite character as Negan continues to thrive on-screen, with his story extending beyond the main series, with the spinoff ‘Dead City,’ released in 2023.

In this series, Negan teams up with Maggie, the same Maggie who lost her partner, Glenn, at Negan’s hands years ago, promising an intriguing storyline for fans to enjoy.