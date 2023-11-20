Walking Dead’s most anticipated spinoff finally gets release date

AMC just unveiled the release date and teaser for the hotly-anticipated The Walking Dead spinoff The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live charts the exploits of the original show’s protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and breakout character Michonne (Danai Gurira). It takes place after the events of The Walking Dead series finale and is the sixth side project in the franchise’s canon.

Little else is known about The Ones Who Live’s plot at this stage. That said, fans expect the spinoff will fill in the blanks regarding Rick and Michonne’s activities during The Walking Dead’s last-ever episode, ‘Rest in Peace’. Some of the post-apocalyptic franchise’s devotees are also convinced that The Ones Who Live will see Rick lose his hand – a rumor AMC representatives are yet to publicly comment on.

As such, fans will have to wait until The Ones Who Live’s debut to find out for certain, and fortunately, they won’t be waiting long.

Indeed, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finally has a concrete release date – Sunday, February 25, 2024 – thanks to a new “sneak peek” video circulated by AMC.

The 36-second promo doesn’t reveal much more about The Walking Dead spinoff, as it consists largely of talking head interviews with Lincoln and Gurira. That said, the pair offer up some tantalizing soundbites all the same. “Our ambition is to… have some answers [in The Ones Who Live],” Lincoln teases at one point.

“It’s a really exciting story to tell,” Gurira adds. The star also talks up the Rick / Michonne dynamic in the Ones Who Live sneak peek, describing the romance between the pair as decidedly intense. “These two people are so powerful and together it’s insane,” she says. “This is some crazy love.”

Is a Walking Dead series revival happening?

The steady uptick in The Walking Dead spinoffs like The Ones Who Live has some fans theorizing that AMC will eventually revive the original show to bring together the franchise’s many narrative loose ends.

However, The Walking Dead franchise’s Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple recently indicated that no such plans are in place – yet. “As far as the [original] show coming back? Wow. We’re already talking revivals?” Gimple said at New York Comic Con 2023. “I’m not against it.”

