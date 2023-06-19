<strong>How many episodes in The Walking Dead: Dead City are there?</strong>

How many episodes are in The Walking Dead: Dead City? The zombie spin-off series is finally here, so here’s your guide to the release schedule for the mini-series.

After a year of waiting, The Walking Dead spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, has finally come to the small screen.

The show follows Maggie and Negan, two enemies with a lot of bad blood between them that are forced to work together to save Maggie’s son, Hershel, from a band of kidnappers.

The first episode of the series air last night, but how many more episodes does AMC have in store for us? Here’s what you need to know!

How many episodes are in The Walking Dead: Dead City?

The Walking Dead: Dead City will have a total of six episodes.

This series is supposed to be a short-lived mini series chronicling Maggie and Negan’s adventures in a post apocalyptic Manhattan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City release schedule

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City:

Episode 1: ‘Old Acquaintances’ on June 18, 2023

Episode 2: ‘Who’s There?’ on June 25, 2023

Episode 3: ‘People Are a Resource’ on July 2, 2023

Episode 4: ‘Everybody Wins a Prize’ on July 9, 2023

Episode 5: ‘Stories We Tell Ourselves’ on July 16, 2023

Episode 6: ‘Doma Smo’ on July 23, 2023

The official synopsis for the series reads: “The series follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 1 is now streaming on AMC+. You can check out more of our TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

