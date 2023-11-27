Is a Terminator remake with Henry Cavill & Margot Robbie happening?

People seem to believe Henry Cavill is playing The Terminator in a new movie, with Margot Robbie starring as Sarah Connor in the alleged remake – but is it true?

The Terminator franchise kicked off with one of the most iconic sci-fi horrors of all time, and for many, it was the world’s introduction to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

James Cameron delivered an even bigger, better sequel with Judgment Day, but after the (underrated) Rise of the Machines, the series has struggled to maintain relevance and quality, whether it’s the Salvation reboot or two failed attempts to launch new trilogies with Genesis and Dark Fate.

However, a social media post has led fans to think Henry Cavill will take on the Terminator mantle, alongside Margot Robbie as Sarah Connor, the original heroine and mother of the resistance.

Are Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie in a new Terminator movie?

No, Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie aren’t starring in a new Terminator movie, nor is any such remake or reboot in development.

This rumor comes courtesy of YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page with a reputation for sharing fake posters and press releases for sequels and other projects that absolutely aren’t happening.

Alongside two AI-generated images of Cavill as the T-800 and Robbie (apparently, despite it looking nothing like her) as Sarah Connor with a random young boy, the page wrote: “Get ready for this thrilling remake of THE TERMINATOR, hitting screens in 2025!

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

“Henry Cavill takes on the iconic role, bringing a fresh intensity to the relentless cyborg from a war torn future. With Margot Robbie as the formidable Sarah Connor, this remake promises a riveting start to a bold new chapter in the legendary franchise.”

Despite the posts racking up hundreds of comments and shares, many of whom from people who seem to be quite excited at the prospect of a remake, they are completely fake.

As for when we’ll see another Terminator movie… it’ll be a while. Dark Fate was one of the biggest box office bombs ever, nixing plans for a new trilogy.

In December 2022, Cameron revealed to the SmartLess podcast that plans for another reboot were “in discussion… but nothing has been decided.”

He also said that he’d prioritize “the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.” In May 2023, it was revealed that Cameron had begun work on the script for a new Terminator movie, but he “wants to see how AI shakes out before he goes any further.”

In the meantime, check out our hubs for upcoming TV & movies that are actually happening below:

