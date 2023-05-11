The Mother: When is Jennifer Lopez’s new movie on Netflix?

Jennifer Lopez is starring in new action film The Mother, but what day will it drop on Netflix, and what time will it be available to stream?

When it comes to new movies and TV shows, we can pretty much expect them all to be on some form of streaming service, especially when the product itself is an original to any streaming service.

The same can be said of Jennifer Lopez’s new action film, The Mother. You’ll likely know that you will be able to find the upcoming movie on the streaming service Netflix, as it is a Netflix original.

However. that doesn’t explain everything. For example, when will the movie be dropping on Netflix? What day, and what time? Well, wonder no longer, as you can read below to find out.

The Mother will drop on Netflix this Friday, on May 12, 2023.

The movie will follow this synopsis: “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

If you want to see more of what the film is about, check out the trailer below:

What time will The Mother drop on Netflix?

The specific time that you’ll be able to watch the film on the streaming platform will depend on your time zone, so here’s your guide below:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

But don’t worry if you can’t make this exact time, as since The Mother is a Netflix original, no doubt the movie will remain on the platform for a while.

