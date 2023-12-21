What time is Rebel Moon out?

Merry Christmas Zack Snyder fans, as Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is about to drop on Netflix, so here’s exactly what time it’ll be available to stream.

Snyder’s filmmaking journey has brought him under the free-spending purview of Netflix, with the streamer giving the director carte blanche on two new franchises after the nightmare of Justice League. It started with Army of the Dead, but he’s about to begin his biggest story.

While initially pitched as a mature Star Wars project, which Lucasfilm turned down, Rebel Moon is a brand-new sci-fi IP that pits scrappy warriors against the villainous Imperium, a Nazi-like empire trying to conquer the known galaxy.

After a limited theatrical release, the film is finally due to hit Netflix – so, here’s exactly when you can dive in. “It is the dawn of a new universe.”

Rebel Moon release time on Netflix

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire will premiere on Netflix at 7pm PT/10pm ET on December 21.

This is slightly earlier than planned, though not by much. For folks across the pond and down under, you’ll still be waiting until December 22. However, Snyder announced an exclusive “special” release for US fans earlier this month, so you’ll be able to watch it this Thursday night.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of several time zones so you know when you can press play:

7pm PT

10pm ET

12am Brazil

3am UK

4am Central European Time

8:30am India

2pm Australia

The official synopsis reads: “After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

“Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter.

“Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.”

Rebel Moon hits Netflix on December 21 in the US and the next day worldwide. Check out our review here and our interview with the cast here.