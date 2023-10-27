Two new movies hit Netflix’s all-time top 10

The Netflix top 10 list is constantly changing – and we’ve always got our eye on it. Now, two new movies have officially entered the platform’s all-time top 10 list.

For the majority of 2023, streaming platform Netflix has been dominating the market in terms of original content.

From Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to the recently released crime drama Bodies, the platform has continued to up the ante by providing consumers with exciting and authentically fresh content.

Article continues after ad

While new projects such as spy-thriller series Black Doves wait to be released, two existing Netflix titles have now made their way onto the all-time top 10 list.

Article continues after ad

Nowhere and Dear Child enter Netflix all-time top 10

Netflix films Nowhere and Dear Child have officially entered the platform’s all-time top 10 list, according to What’s on Netflix.

Spanish film Nowhere was first introduced on Netflix on September 29, 2023, and has since racked up over 90 million hours of viewing time. It also spent its opening two weeks in the typical top 10 lists viewers see on their account feeds.

Article continues after ad

The film’s synopsis reads: “Fleeing a totalitarian country, pregnant Mia must fight for her life when a violent storm knocks the container in which she has been hiding overboard. Trapped, Mia gives birth and is forced to survive to save her baby.”

Article continues after ad

We’ve broken down that cliffhanger ending, as well as whether the film is actually based on a true story – both of which you can catch up with here.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Similarly, Dear Child was first added to Netflix back on September 8. Since then, the film has amassed over 200 million hours worth of viewing time, having stayed in Netflix’s platform-wide top 10 for 5 weeks.

Article continues after ad

According to Netflix themselves, the film’s premise follows the below storyline:

“When Jasmin Grass (Kim Riedle) is kidnapped in a parking garage in the German thriller series Dear Child, she finds herself locked in a small windowless apartment in the middle of a northern German forest. Her abductor — whose face we never see — dyes her dark hair blonde and calls her “Lena.” From that moment on, she’s forced to live according to his strict rules and look after “their” young children, Hannah (Naila Schuberth) and Jonathan (Sammy Schrein).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“After five months, Lena manages to flee from her prison in a desperate and harrowing escape — but soon realizes she can’t hide from her perpetrator.”

Check out our other Netflix coverage below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6