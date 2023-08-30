What time is Choose Love on Netflix?

Choose Love is Netflix’s new interactive rom-com, but what day and time can you watch it? Here, we explain all.

If you’ve ever seen (or played) Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix, but wanted something a little more light-hearted, then Choose Love might be the new movie for you.

This is yet another “choose your own adventure” movie from the streaming site, taking advantage of its interactive capabilities.

The movie is already drumming up some hype, but when can you watch it, depending on your time zone? Read on, and we’ll explain.

When is Choose Love arriving on Netflix?

Choose Love will premiere on Netflix on August 31. Depending on where you live in the world, you will be able to watch it at different times in the day, which we have listed below:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

What is Choose Love about?

Netflix’s upcoming interactive rom-com, Choose Love, takes the concept of interactive movies and makes it so you have control over a character’s love life, with each choice having knock-on effects.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Laura Marano returns with a unique take on the rom-com in this interactive special. She plays Cami Conway, a recording engineer with a steady boyfriend heading towards an engagement until she comes face to face with tempting choices. In this choose-your-own romance adventure, the viewer will navigate through Cami’s romances and ultimately choose her love.”

Marano is joined by the cast of Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster, and Jordi Webber. The movie is directed by Stuart McDonald of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame, and the script was written by Josann McGibbon, who also wrote for Runaway Bride and Desperate Housewives, so you know they’re well-versed in the romance and drama department.

