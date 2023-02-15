How to watch The Woman King – what time is it on Netflix?

The Woman King, Viola Davis’ action-packed historical epic, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s what you need to know about how to watch the movie and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

In the “Greatest Movies Snubbed By The Academy” category at this year’s Oscars, The Woman King is the frontrunner.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood with as much heart, soul, and craft as anything in this year’s Best Picture lineup, it tells the rousing story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit protecting Dahomey in the 1820s.

Its success wasn’t modest: bolstered by an impeccable cast, it garnered critical acclaim and raked in more than $90 million at the box office, with many believing it’d be a major awards contender. Nevertheless, it was snubbed.

When and where to watch The Woman King

The Woman King will be available to stream on Netflix from February 16.

This is exclusive to the US, so if you’re in the UK or elsewhere and want to watch it, you have a few options: use a VPN to access Netflix across the pond, rent or buy the movie digitally via Amazon Prime, or purchase it on DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K Ultra HD.

In terms of what time The Woman King will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

“Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.”

It also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega.

