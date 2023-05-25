What is Mother’s Day about? New Netflix movie explained

Mother’s Day, a new Polish action thriller, has just dropped on Netflix – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Following the release of Mother’s Day on Netflix, here’s everything you need to know about the new movie.

What is Mother’s Day about?

Mother’s Day is billed as a “gritty, suspenseful, exciting” thriller about a mum trying to save her son after he’s kidnapped – however, he has no idea who she is. Its original title is Dzień Matki.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home – no matter who gets in her way.”

Firstly, this movie isn’t to be confused with 2016’s Mother’s Day, an ensemble rom-com from the director of Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve that stars Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, and Jason Sudeikis.

Here’s another weird thing, though: its plot (at least from the outset) is very similar to Jennifer Lopez’ The Mother, in which a former assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter whom she left earlier in life.

Mother’s Day cast: Who’s in it?

The Mother’s Day cast includes:

Agnieszka Grochowska

Adrian Delikta

Dariusz Chojnacki

Paulina Chruściel

Paweł Koślik

Arkadiusz Brykalski

Debastian Dela

Szymon Wróbleski

Konrad Elerrk

Jowita Budnik

Grochowska is best known for her roles in Obce niebo, Child 44 and Upperdog. The movie is directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, who also worked on Romantik, The Getaway King, and Dzien Matki.

Is Mother’s Day worth watching?

It’s too early for Mother’s Day to have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but the reviews released so far have generally been positive.

Heaven of Horror wrote: “Mother’s Day is a new Netflix action thriller with a plot that will sound quite familiar if you’ve watched The Mother. However, the two do actually differ quite a lot. Mostly because this new Polish movie is much darker and way more gritty.”

Digital Mafia Talkies also wrote: “Mother’s Day is a great action movie. It knows what it is, and it doesn’t want to be taken too seriously. Agnieszka Grochowska is amazing, and given the sequel tease, I want to watch her in at least five more movies set in this universe.”

Mother’s Day is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other upcoming TV & movie guides below:

