What time is Heart of Stone on Netflix?

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s new film Heart of Stone, viewers have wondered what time they can catch the action-packed flick.

Everyone loves a good action-packed spy thriller, so it’s no wonder that Netflix‘s newest film Heart of Stone is set to be a favorite amongst thriller fans.

The movie, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, follows an international intelligence agent who embarks on a dangerous mission to protect a mysterious object known as “The Heart.”

But Netflix viewers have wondered when they can tune into what is sure to be an action thrill ride, so here’s everything we know.

When is Heart of Stone premiering on Netflix?

Heart of Stone premieres through Netflix on August 11 at 3am EST.

The movie will be available to stream at different times in different countries/regions, so be sure to check the listing below to see when you can get in on the action:

12am PDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

Heart of Stone will be available to stream through Netflix on August 11. In the meantime, you can check out our other Netflix coverage below:

