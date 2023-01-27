The Mother: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

The new Netflix original movie, The Mother, stars Jennifer Lopez and will release soon. Here is everything we know about the project so far.

Starring Jennifer Lopez, The Mother will feature an assassin come out of retirement to protect her daughter, very akin to John Wick.

This will be the second consecutive action movie for Lopez, who is just coming off the release of 2022’s action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. But The Mother promises to be a much more serious movie than Shotgun Wedding.

Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about The Mother.

The Mother: Is there a trailer?

The teaser trailer for The Mother was released on September 24, 2022 and shows Jennifer Lopez’s character as she returns from her exile to protect her estranged daughter.

The Mother: When is the release date?

The movie will be released to the streaming service on May 12, 2023.

The Mother: What do we know about the plot?

The action film focuses on a deadly female assassin (Jennifer Lopez) that has been on the run for years, but is now forced to protect her daughter that was left behind from dangerous foes. This globe-trotting flick will take Lopez and her daughter from the snowy wilderness to the dusty cities.

The Mother: Who is a part of the cast?

Although character names have not yet been released, the cast is set on IMDb.

Jennifer Lopez

Joseph Fiennes

Omari Hardwick

Gael García Bernal

Paul Raci

Lucy Paez

Jesse Garcia

Yvonne Senat Jones

With the screenplay written by Misha Green, Peter Craig, and Andrea Berloff, who are accomplished in their own right. Craig co-wrote The Batman 2022, Berloff co-wrote the biographic Straight Outta Compton, and Green was the showrunner for the HBO series Lovecraft Country.

The movie will be directed by Nick Caro, who most recently directed the live-action adaptation of the Disney movie Mulan.

That’s everything we know about The Mother at present, but you can read about more forthcoming Netflix films and shows here.