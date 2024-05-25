Jennifer Lopez Netflix movie holds top chart spot despite abysmal Rotten Tomato score

Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix movie is sitting at the top of the site’s chart, which is a bit odd considering its current horrible rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Atlas is a science fiction action film about a data analyst with a deep distrust of AI who must learn to embrace advanced technology after a mission to capture a renegade robot goes wrong.

Despite having a stacked cast consisting of Simu Liu, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong, the movie’s current Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 17%, but that could change.

The movie’s reviews have been particularly harsh, as one critic wrote, “I’m legitimately afraid this film was written by someone being held hostage by a hostile AI… At one point, it borders on enjoyable camp but then retreats to the depths of the cobbled together generic creativity-deprived abyss from whence it came.”

Article continues after ad

Another critic called the movie a “nonsensical, emotionless dreck that can’t conjure a compelling character to save its dwindling life.”

Article continues after ad

One of the nicer critic reviews came from The Hollywood Reporter as they said Atlas was “made to half-watch while doing laundry.”

Despite not being a hit with critics, Atlas’ trending power on the streaming service could stem from regular audiences finding some good in it.

One regular Rotten Tomato viewer complimented the movie: “The high rating is because it was better than expected. You are going in the right direction JLO.”

A second audience member said Atlas was “something sci-fi enthusiasts will appreciate.” At the same time, a third called out all the professional critics with the comment, “Contrary to ‘professional’ reviews, enjoyed this movie quite a bit. Two hours well spent.”

Article continues after ad

Atlas is now streaming on Netflix. For more, check out the all the new movies to watch in May along with the most anticipated movies of 2024.