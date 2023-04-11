The Marvels trailer reveals first footage of epic Captain Marvel sequel

The Marvels trailer has arrived, revealing our first footage of Nia DaCosta’s epic Captain Marvel sequel.

Brie Larson is reprising her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in MCU’s upcoming Phase Five movie. And she’ll be teaming up with WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau/Spectrum (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) for more adventures.

A recently released synopsis for the movie has revealed that the trio will be forced to team up and work together in order to save the universe after “unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

Although The Marvels was originally due to drop in theaters on July 28, the movie was delayed, and will now release on November 10. With just over half a year to go, we’ve just got a first trailer to get the hype train going.

New The Marvels trailer finally drops

The new trailer for The Marvels was released by Marvel Studios on today’s episode of Good Morning America – you can check it out below:

We can expect plenty of laughs, as the titular superhero’s powers become entangled with Rambeau and Khan’s, causing a whole lot of chaos along the way.

What’s more, it looks like there’ll be plenty of screen time for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, which makes sense given his upcoming Disney+ spinoff show Secret Invasion, which will no doubt have implications for the plot.

While fans are excited to see Brie Larson’s return to the big screen, some feel The Marvels may also be an opportunity to redeem the character, who is undoubtedly a central figure in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As said by one Twitter user: “I like Brie Larson and I think she’s a good choice for Captain Marvel but I really didn’t enjoy her movie very much. It just… fell a little flat with me?… I really look forward to her getting another chance at it in The Marvels though.”

“Carol is literally an Airforce pilot who was captured and brainwashed. There’s so much interesting story there, and I know Brie could support it,” wrote another. “But they’ve made her very flat and non-relatable imo. Fingers crossed The Marvels does them both justice.”

As is shown in the teaser trailer, it looks like we’re set to get a deeper dive into Captain Marvel’s talents while also introducing an entirely new dynamic as she joins forces with Spectrum and Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

