Daredevil on Disney Plus: Everything we know about the MCU show

Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. Here’s everything you need to know about Charlie Cox’s next Daredevil outing, from whether there’s a release date and trailer to cast and plot.

Disney+ has spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, though Netflix beat them to it first. Daredevil wasn’t just a brilliant introduction of the character for the MCU but defined superhero TV shows for years to come.

Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Daredevil is coming to Disney+.

Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Daredevil and Hawkeye…

Marvel Studios, Netflix Charlie Cox played the role of Matt Murdock across three seasons of Daredevil for Netflix.

Daredevil Disney Plus: Is there a release date?

In May 2022, Variety revealed that a new season of Daredevil would be coming from writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. An official release date has yet to be confirmed but it is likely that the MCU show will begin shooting in late 2022. We’ll update this article upon announcement of a release date.

Fans of the Man Without Fear have been eager for Matt Murdock’s return, following the transfer of the show’s rights to Disney in 2020.

Daredevil Disney Plus: Who’s in the cast, and is anyone returning from the Netflix show

We don’t have a confirmed list of the new season’s cast but we do know that Charlie Cox is returning to the role. The British actor was last seen as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a cameo that was shrouded in immense secrecy.

However, Cox isn’t the only Daredevil character that has gained new life in the MCU. Hawkeye saw Vincent D’onofrio back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, alongside fan-favorite character Echo. Perhaps a reunion is on the cards.

We’ll update this article upon any casting details.

Kingpin made his way back to the small screen in Hawkeye.

Daredevil Disney Plus: What will it be about?

The plot of the fourth season or rumored soft reboot hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Though, we’re sure that we’ll see Matt Murdock come face to face with Wilson Fisk once more, as their deadly feud to battle for Hell’s Kitchen continues. It’s also possible that we could see legendary villain Bullseye appear, as Season 3 laid the groundwork for his rise to power.

Daredevil Disney Plus: What’s happened in the show so far?

Daredevil Season 1

Netflix’s first season of Daredevil set the foundations for the character. We met his close friend Foggy Nelson, future colleague Karen Page and Matt Murdock’s mentor, Stick. Wilson Fisk is manipulating the gangs of New York, as he attempts to claim Hell’s Kitchen and the city at large for his own. Thankfully, Murdock prevails and is able to send Fisk to prison, for now.

Daredevil Season 2

Season 2 is where things start to get bloody. A crazed vigilante known as The Punisher is taking out the mob, one mafioso at a time. While The Punisher’s ideas of crime-fighting are similar to Daredevil’s, his method of justice is where they clash.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, Daredevil must also contend with a mysterious organization known as The Hand which is connected to Murdock’s old flame, Elektra Natchios.

Daredevil Season 3

After seemingly facing a watery death in The Defenders, Matt Murdock is severely wounded. While he recovers in the shadows of Hell’s Kitchen, Wilson Fisk negotiates a deal with the FBI to protect his true love, Vanessa.

Marvel Studios, Netflix Bullseye’s initial appearance in season three was an all-timer MCU moment.

Eventually, Fisk is freed from prison and begins a campaign to rectify his image to the people of New York. Along his journey, Fisk encounters troubled NYPD officer Benjamin ‘Dex’ Poindexter (aka Bullseye). Murdock must face his demons and truly become the hero Hell’s Kitchen needs to take them both down.

