Harley Quinn Season 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Harley Quinn Season 4 is on the way, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

After fears that the show would be canceled in the wake of Batgirl’s complete deletion and HBO’s trigger-happy atmosphere, fans can finally breathe, because Harley Quinn has been renewed for Season 4!

Now it’s time to start theorizing what is in store for Season 4 of the DC animated comedy, including potential release dates, plots, and which cast members will be returning.

One thing’s for certain though, if it follows the quality of the previous seasons, it’s gonna be great!

Sadly, since the season has only been announced, there is no official release date at this time of writing – however, we can expect the next season to arrive in 2024, if not 2023.

Trying to predict a release date is a little tricky. Seasons 1 and 2 came out within a year of each other, but then we had to wait 2 years for Season 3. Season 3 will finish on September 15, which may mean that it won’t be until 2024 that we get another season.

However, this two year gap may have been due to recent global restrictions, so we may very well get the season next year in 2023.

Harley Quinn Season 4 cast: Who will be retuning to the new season?

Again, no cast members have been officially confirmed to be returning for the next series. Neither have any new characters been mentioned.

HBO Max Harley Quinn boasts an amazing rogues gallery.

But, we can imagine that Kaley Cuoco will reprise her role as the titular Harley Quinn, along with Lake Bell for Poison Ivy. Quinn’s crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) will likely also return.

The further voice cast of the show’s third season would also fit into Season 4, which includes Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen.

The crew is not staying quite the same this season, as the series is now getting a new showrunner. Sarah Peters, who has written on the series since Season 1 and is currently serving as a consulting producer, will take over the role from Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, who originally developed the project with Dean Lorey.

When Schumacker and Halpern were asked about the change, they said they were “thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

The series is and executive produced by Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, and Peters, along with Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh. It is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros Animation.

Harley Quinn Season 4 plot: What will happen in the new season?

There is no confirmed plot for Season 4 as of yet, but no doubt it will follow the wacky and exceedingly violent adventures of the powerful acrobatic villain.

Season 3 had been following Quinn and Ivy as they wrapped up their Eat Bang Kill! Tour and returned to Gotham as the new power couple. Alongside their crew, they strived to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s plan of turning Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Peter Girardi, EVP and Alternative Programming of Warner Bros. Animation, told Deadline: “Three seasons down and I can’t even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I’m grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”

Seasons 1-3 of Harley Quinn are available to stream on HBO Max.