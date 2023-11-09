From November 10, The Marvels will be available to watch in theaters worldwide – here’s what to watch before you go and see it.

Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, The Marvels has been blind-sighted with criticism from the word go.

Now that the movie is beginning to hit theaters, many fans have been left pleasantly surprised. In our 4-star review, we described the film as “Goofy, fun, and full of girl power, The Marvels is an out-and-out blast. It’s far from perfect, and in the wider Marvel canon is possibly forgettable, but anything with alien kittens deserves its kudos.”

But what needs to be seen before going to see the movie? Here are our top picks for what to watch before seeing The Marvels.

What to watch before seeing The Marvels

Below is a list of Marvel movies and TV shows to catch up with before heading to theaters to watch The Marvels.

However, this list is by no means exhaustive – and after watching the movie, you might want to add some more choices to your watchlist.

Catch the full trailer for The Marvels below:

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

What to expect: Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

This is where we first see Carol’s prior relationship with Monica Rambeau and her mother Marie.

Where to stream: Disney+

Wandavision

Marvel Studios

What to expect: Three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a The Scarlett Witch) and Vision are living an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey, trying to conceal their true natures. As their surroundings begin to move through different decades and they encounter various television tropes, the couple suspects that things are not as they seem.

Wanda’s dealing with Monica in Wandavision leads to her obtaining “seeing” powers that she didn’t have before – as demonstrated in The Marvels.

Where to stream: Disney+

Ms. Marvel

Marvel/Disney+

What to expect: Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old fangirl of the Avengers who struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers.

The Marvels marks the ultimate experience for Kamala and she finally comes face-to-face with her hero for the first time. Fans also see the continuation of her experiences with the Quantum Band.

Where to stream: Disney+

