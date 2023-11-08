When does The Marvels take place in the MCU?

The Marvels is set to hit theaters soon but, before you see it, check out where the movie falls within the MCU timeline.

At long last, Marvel Studios is finally releasing their latest super hero team up film The Marvels, which is already receiving mix reviews from critics.

The movie will see Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel team up to figure out why they’re switching powers while also dealing with a bigger threat.

However, a lot of fans are wondering where exactly The Marvels fits into the MCU timeline, so check out this guide before you grab your ticket.

Where does The Marvels fall in the MCU timeline?

The Marvels takes place after Captain Marvel (2019) and is a continuation of Ms. Marvel (2022).

Technically, The Marvels will act as a Captain Marvel sequel as the movie will continue to explore Carol Danvers’ relationship with the Kree, the alien race she worked for until she realized her commanders were evil.

As for Ms. Marvel, in a post-credits scene at the end of the show, Kamala Khan uses her powers and is instantly transported to another world. In her place is Captain Marvel, which marks the first time the pair ever switch places and will continue to occur in the film.

The Marvels also comes on the heels of Secret Invasion, a Disney+ mini series that followed Nick Fury’s adventures as he tries to thwart the invasion of a group of shapeshifting Skrulls.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Fury) explained how the show and The Marvels are connected stating, “This series has to happen so that The Marvels can happen. All these things are connected in an interesting sort of way.”

Because Secret Invasion ended with Fury going back to S.A.B.E.R. to focus on creating a peace treaty between Kree and Skrulls, and The Marvels’ main villain is a Kree herself, fans can anticipate that some storylines from the series will bleed into the movie.

