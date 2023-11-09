How to watch The Marvels – Is it streaming on Disney Plus?

The Marvels is out this week, so is the MCU’s new superhero team-up movie available to stream yet?

The Marvels combines the might of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, with the film’s official synopsis as follows:

“Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park seo-Joon, while the movie’s streaming details are below:

How to watch The Marvels – Is it on Disney Plus?

No, The Marvels is not on Disney+ at present. Meaning the only way to watch the movie is in cinemas.

The Marvels opened in South Korea yesterday (November 8), as well as major European countries like France, Italy, and Germany. The movie hits more territories today (November 9) including Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany. On Friday (November 10), audiences in the US and UK – as well as China and Japan – get to see the new Marvel movie.

As for when the movie will drop on Disney+, that can depend on a variety of factors, the major one being how the film fares in cinemas. And the early forecasts aren’t good, with The Marvels predicted a $50-$60 million opening weekend, which is comparatively low for an MCU movie.

Three months is the typical period between a Marvel movie releasing in cinemas then landing on streaming, and that was the case with hit sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So around February 8/9/10 is a good bet. But if The Marvels is a flop, expect it to appear on Disney+ much sooner.

