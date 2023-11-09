The Marvels is finally here, and now fans have a clearer idea of where the MCU could be heading next. Here’s the ending explained in full.

The Marvels is out now in most territories. Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris as their respective heroes, the movie takes previous threads from Captain Marvel, Wandavision, and Ms. Marvel and weaves them all into one fun-filled adventure.

The official synopsis reads “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But did the Kree win out, and where does Marvel go from here? Sit tight – here’s The Marvels ending explained in full. Warning – major spoilers ahead!

The Marvels ending explained: The Kree are back

At first glance, The Marvels is a very simple story of three superheroes who are each having a problem with their powers. Dig a little deeper and fans will find that all is not what it seems, with Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan each bound to each other by swapping places each time said powers are used. With the assistance of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Kamala’s overbearing yet hilarious family, Carol and Monica are brought back together for the first time since Monica was a little girl. In the middle of it all, Kamala is the most excitable fangirl in the multiverse.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prior to the glitch in powers, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) had been successful in finding the other half of the Quantum Band pair. Thought to be an urban legend, Carol and Monica realize that the lost Band is the missing piece of the puzzle. After trying to figure out why a jump point was emitting a strange frequency, Carol and Monica are brought face-to-face with Dar-Benn, tackling her army as the pair switch places with an unsuspecting Kamala. Together with Fury, the trio figure out that the Kree are back to cause more trouble – even if they believe Carol herself is the danger.

The first target for the Kree are the Skrull, who have historically placed a huge deal of trust in Carol. By aligning with her, the Kree believe that the Skrull have betrayed them after the two originally were in talks to be allies. As punishment, Dar-Benn opens an unstable jump point above their world, destroying almost all of the population. The Marvels are able to save some – with extra assistance from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) – with the Skrull reluctant to stay civil with Carol. Alone yet together, the trio of heroes must figure out what the Kree want, as well as learning how to keep in sync with their powers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Carol Danvers running from?

Marvel

While the three get better acquainted, old wounds come to the surface for Carol and Monica. Monica deals with the hurt that stayed with her through childhood from Carol not coming back home, while Carol battles a feeling of imposter syndrome, not seeing herself as good enough to fix the problems. At the center, Kamala learns to see Carol as a human – rather than an idol – for the first time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After some serious bonding, the trio figure out that the Kree are looking to restore their city of Hala to its former glory – with Carol being responsible for depleting their resources. Figuring out that the Kree will be looking for water next, the team heads to Aldana – whose entire population can only converse through song. While there, Monica and Kamala learn that Carol has married their Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon) as a legal formality, engaging in a musical number to warn them of what’s to come. Sure enough, the Kree arrive and an all-out fight breaks out. With the trio inadvertently giving Dar-Benn’s band more power each time they fight her, the pair aren’t able to properly hold her off. Another jump point emerges, with Kamala deciding to cut their losses and leave while they can.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The return of the multiverse

Disney/Marvel

Not consulting the others on this decision, Carol is furious. She feels a need to prove that she can fix all of the problems that she has become a part of, finally accepting that she might need the help of a team to do so. Meanwhile, Earth begins to be a target, with the space station Nick Fury has taken Kamala’s family to now in jeopardy. The Marvels work out that the Kree will be after Earth’s sun, strategically picking places Carol holds dear to take resources back from. Returning to try and save the day, the girls are more united forever.

As expected, Dar-Benn has punched another jump point between Earth and Hala – but this time, it’s tearing wide open. As the Kree begin to drag the sun out of Earth’s orbit, the team trio meets up with Nick to try and get everyone to safety. The station has been dealing with a Flerken outbreak and thinks the best way of transporting all the crew in the remaining escape pods is for the sweet little kittens to literally eat them up. Amazingly, the plan works, leaving Carol, Monica, and Kamala to take down Dar-Benn once and for all. Fighting an epic battle to the death, they achieve just that, with Carol making a promise to try and restore Hala herself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All that’s left is for the jump point to be shut, which reveals another multiverse on the other side that has seemingly been unexplored. Monica plans to be supercharged with power from both Carol and Kamala, who now has both Quantum Bands. Going to the other side of the jump point, Monica’s plan works – but shuts her in on the other side. Distraught, Carol fulfills her promise to Hala before settling back into normal life, while Kamala pays a visit to another MCU star – Kate Bishop – in the hopes of forming a brand-new team.

But what happens to Monica on the other side? In the post-credits scene, fans get a glimpse of where the MCU might be heading…

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on The Marvels, head here, or click on the below articles: