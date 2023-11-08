The Marvels hits screens this week, so does the latest installment in the MCU feature a post-credits scene? Read on to find out…

The Marvels screened for critics in the US this week, meaning early reactions have been posted online, and spoilers for the movie have leaked all over social media.

The film finds three different super-powered beings teaming up to fight the villainous Kree, in the shape of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau (who doesn’t yet have a super-powered name).

Article continues after ad

The movie releases in some European territories tomorrow (November 8, 2023), while it hits US and UK screens this Friday (November 10).

Article continues after ad

Does The Marvels have a post-credits scene?

Yes, The Marvels features a post-credits scene. That’s in keeping with MCU tradition, as Marvel movies have all featured those add-ons since Iron Man debuted in 2008.

The big question is how many post-credits scenes are in The Marvels, as there are contradictory reports out there right now. ComicBook.com states: “In total, two post-credit scenes are included, the typical amount for most MCU projects.”

Article continues after ad

But The Direct says something different, stating: “The Marvels only has one post-credits scene. Specifically, it takes place after the initial animated main-on-end title sequence but before the black-background full credits.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

We’re seeing the film tonight and will update this article accordingly once we know.

Article continues after ad

What is The Marvels about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Marvels: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

Article continues after ad

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

Brie Larson once again stars as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani is Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris is Monica Rambeau. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park seo-Joon, and Lashana Lynch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Marvels hits screens this week – for more on the movie head here, or click on the below articles: