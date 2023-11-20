The Marvels second-week box office numbers drop the worst of any MCU movie

The latest big comic book release The Marvels has had the worst second-week drop at the box office of any MCU film to date, adding further fuel to the notion that fans are well and truly beginning to feel Marvel fatigue.

The Marvels is the latest MCU film to be released. Despite the new movie boasting a mega cast of Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, and more, the sequel has failed to deliver at the box office. Setting off major alarm bells for the MCU at large and if fans have well and truly hit fatigue with the Comic Book franchise of movies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Acting as both a sequel to Captain Marvel and a continuation of the Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, the movie follows Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel as they try to fight off an alien threat and untangle their powers from one another.

During its second week in theaters, The Marvels saw a 79% drop in the box office. This giant drop in earnings from week one to week two is the biggest of any comic book film, even worse than the Morbius movie. Prior to this, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has the biggest second week drop of 69.9%.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And with the likes of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes now out, The Marvel’s is likely to struggle even more at the box office and in theatres.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, stars of the movie are less focused on the box office numbers and are placing higher emphasis on people simply enjoying the film if they do go and see it.

Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, wasn’t too phased by the low box office numbers and said as much in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Article continues after ad

“[The box office] has nothing to do with me,” Vellani said, “I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.