The Marvels: Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about The Marvels, the return of Captain Marvel to the MCU, from its release date to trailer, cast, and plot details.

The sequel to Captain Marvel’s first solo outing is set to arrive in theatres next year. Actor Brie Larson has appeared as Captain Marvel in multiple other projects since her debut, most notably in Avengers: Endgame.

However, Carol Danvers’ next adventure is set to be a cosmic one and will likely expand on the Skrull popularity introduced in the first film as well as deal with the ramifications of the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series.

Not only that, but we’re bound to see many more familiar faces who will join Danvers on her mission. So without further ado, here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming The Marvels film.

Contents

The Marvels release date

The first poster for The Marvels has confirmed that the movie will release on November 10, 2023.

The film was originally set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023, but it appears to have been delayed.

While the film was originally set to come out a year earlier, the film was then pushed back to February 17, 2023. From there, the film then swapped release dates with Ant Man: Quantumania and is now releasing midway through 2023.

The sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel film was first announced back in January 2020.

The Marvels cast: Who’s in it?

Of course, Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel herself. However, she will be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau who first appeared in WandaVision.

After being affected by Wanda’s powers, Monica Rambeau was teased to have some sort of cosmic abilities. This idea is likely to be explored further in the movie. The upcoming film will also introduce Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan into the greater MCU. After winning over the hearts of fans in her Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is set to have a big role in The Marvels.

Other than these confirmed cast members, we can expect the return of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury with Captain Marvel. However, this is yet to be confirmed by anyone on the set.

As for behind the camera, there are four writers behind the sequel’s script: WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell, the film’s director Nia DaCosta, Loki’s Elissa Karasik, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s Zeb Wells.

The Marvels plot: What’s it about?

Disney Brie Larson is set to return as Captain Marvel.

An official synopsis has been released about the upcoming The Marvels film.

It states: “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.'”

Furthermore, the biggest indication as to what the film will focus on is actually thanks to the final scene of the Ms. Marvel TV series.

At the very final moments of the show, the bangle Kamala Khan wears – and seemingly gets her powers from – begins to glow brightly before she is shot backward into a pile of clothes. Instead of Khan emerging from the pile, it is revealed to be Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers sporting a very confused look on her face when she realizes her surroundings.

With WandaVision teasing that Monica Rambeau is upset that Carol Danvers wasn’t around more to help look over her mother, Maria Rambeau, their relationship is likely to be a source of tension and narrative focus in this sequel.

Is there a The Marvels trailer?

There is currently no trailer for The Marvels. Until there is one, check out the trailer for the first Captain Marvel film, in order to get yourself up to speed.

