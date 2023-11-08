The Marvels cast: All actors & characters

As The Marvels gets ready to blast its way into theaters, check out this full guide to all of the movie’s cast and characters.

At long last Marvel Studios’ latest team up movie The Marvels is finally blasting its way into theaters worldwide.

The movie follows Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel as they try to figure out why their powers are tangled within one another’s while also battling a world-ending villain.

But, before The Marvels can usher in a new era in the MCU, be sure to check out this guide of the movie’s important actors and the characters they play.

Contents:

The Marvels cast and characters

The official synopsis for The Marvels reads: “Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel: Brie Larson

Marvel, Disney Studios

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, a former US Air Force fighter pilot turned Avenger whose DNA was altered during an accident, which left her with the power of superhuman strength, energy projection and absorption, and flight.

Larson has been playing the role of Captain Marvel since her solo movie in 2019, but she’s been in other iconic works such as 13 Going On 30, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Room.

Monica Rambeau: Teyonah Parris

Marvel

Teynonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau, an astronaut for S.A.B.E.R. who works under Nick Fury and has the ability to manipulate all wavelengths or photons. She is the daughter of Danvers’ late friend Maria and was first introduced in WandaVision.

Parris has been acting since 2010 and can be seen in works such as Candyman, They Cloned Tyrone, and Empire.

Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani

Marvel

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, a teenage human turned mutant from Jersey City who idolizes Danvers and wears a magical bangle that unlocked her ability to harness cosmic energy and project it into structures.

Vellani is an up-and-coming actress whose first acting credit was as Khan in the solo Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Dar-Benn: Zawe Ashton

Marvel

Zawe Aston plays Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior revolutionary who uses the Accuser’s hammer and an identical bangle to Khan’s to try to restore her homeland after a civil war.

Ashton is best known for her role as Emma in the 2018 West End production and 2019 Broadway revival of the show Betrayal.

Nick Fury: Samuel L. Jackson

Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. who is working at S.A.B.E.R. in deep space with the Skrulls and the creator of the Avengers team.

Jackson is an incredibly famous actor who has been in iconic works such as Pulp Fiction, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and most of the MCU films starting with Iron Man in 2008.

Maria Rambeau: Lashana Lynch

Marvel

Lashana Lynch plays Maria Rambeau, a former United States Air Force pilot nicknamed Photon and a single mother to Monica Rambeau. She became a mechanic fixing planes in New Orleans and worked alongside Danvers until she disappeared.

Lynch has been in several well-known films such as No Time to Die, The Woman King, and Matilda the Musical.

Valkyrie: Tessa Thompson

Marvel

Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, a former Asgardian slave trader who was crowned the king of New Asgard after fighting alongside Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

Thompson has played this role since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but can be seen in other works like the Creed trilogy, Dear White People, and Westworld.

Goose: Nemo and Tango

Marvel

Nemo and Tango play Goose, Carol’s pet cat whose actually a Flerken, which are alien creatures that resemble house cats but possess human-level intelligence and can lay eggs.

In the original Captain Marvel film, Goose was played by Reggie, Archie, Rizzo, and Gonzo, but only Nemo and Tango were used for this movie.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10