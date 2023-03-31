Secret Invasion Season 1: Everything we know

Secret Invasion will see the return of Nick Fury and show the infiltration of Skrulls into our world.

As the first television show entry into the MCU Phase 5, Secret Invasion will likely set up storylines that could impact future projects like The Marvels or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Even though it is an Earth-bound adventure with Nick Fury taking center stage as the protagonist, the Secret Invasion storyline in the comics followed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting against a hostile Skrull invasion.

With many of Earth’s heroes being revealed as Skrulls, the mystery that should dominate the show will be which familiar face we can trust. So here’s everything we know about Secret Invasion Season 1.

The Disney+ official page has confirmed that Secret Invasion will release on June 21, 2023.

This means that the show will air over a month after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the next MCU project on the schedule.

Secret Invasion cast

Samuel L. Jackson will return to the role of Nick Fury in the series, which makes sense given his experience with the Skrulls in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Speaking of Captain Marvel, Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his part from that movie as the Skrull Talos. Though he was originally an antagonist in Captain Marvel, he ended the movie as an ally to Fury and Carol Danvers.

Former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders and was last seen as being impersonated by the Skrull Soren, will also appear in the series.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion.

The Avenger War Machine, aka James Rhodes, who has been played by Don Cheadle, has also been confirmed to appear.

Finally, in terms of returning MCU characters, Martin Freeman will reprise his role of Everett Ross. Freeman is also set to appear in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In terms of newcomers, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, and Happy Gilmore actor Christopher McDonald will join the MCU in undisclosed roles along with Killian Scott, and Carmen Ejogo.

Clarke will be playing G’iah, Talos’ daughter. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship,” she told Vanity Fair.

Could Emilia Clarke be playing a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

Other newcomers include Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will play the series antagonist. Dermot Mulroney will also appear as the President of the United States.

Charlayne Woodard recently shared a post to her website that revealed her role as Priscilla Fury, Nick Fury’s wife, which will no doubt be an exciting addition to the cast.

Secret Invasion plot

According to Disney, Secret Invasion will showcase “a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

In a new report by Vanity Fair, Samuel L. Jackson spoke about the conflict in the show arising from him failing to achieve his promise: finding a new home for the Skrulls. “He promised them they were going to find them a planet or somewhere they could be. And that’s not going so well,” he said.

Here’s how the publication described the show: “Now a group of Skrull extremists have arisen who are tired of asking, and tired of waiting. The clandestine takeover in Secret Invasion is their solution, and Gravik is the resistance leader who has radicalized them. He breaks from the Talos-led faction to seize the resources they need—first quietly, by disguising themselves, then by force, if needed.”

According to the MCU Wiki, the series will be the second instalment of Phase 5, and “is a sequel to Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

From the first trailer below, it appears that Talos will will help Fury as an ally to repel the Skrull invasion.

Secret Invasion trailer

The first trailer for Secret Invasion was released on September 10, 2022 and can be found below.

You can also check out new images from the series below:

That’s everything we know about Secret Invasion right now. In the meantime, check out our other superhero TV & movie hubs below:

