The Flash final season: Release date, cast, Season 9 plot details & more

While the DC movie universe may be revamping and starting fresh, the TV world – known as the Arrowverse – is finally coming to a close, with the ninth and final season of The Flash ending things off for the TV universe.

The CW’s first DC hit was Arrow, with Stephen Amell’s take on the Green archer becoming a surprise hit with audiences and DC fans. Since then, other popular comic book characters have been given their own shows, including the likes of Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and the Legends of Tomorrow.

Sadly, many of these shows were canceled, leaving The Flash as the sole DC comics show still on the network. The show – which aired its first episode in 2014 – has amassed a legion of fans during its almost decade-long run. And with the end approaching, the Arrowverse fanbase is eager to see how The Scarlet Speedster ends his journey on the silver screen.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the final season of The Flash before it premieres on the CW.

Contents:

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their next fix of The Flash. The first episode of season 9 is set to drop on February 8, 2023.

The final season will consist of 13 episodes, with one episode releasing each week until the season wraps up. Meaning that fans have just over three more months of actor Grant Gustin’s Flash before they have to say goodbye.

The Flash season 9 cast: Who is returning for the final season?

The extended roster of characters in The Flash and the larger Arrowverse universe means that – throughout the years of the show – many characters and actors have come and gone from The Flash. However, many of the usual faces will be returning for the last season. These include, but are not limited to:

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash

Candice Patton as Iris West

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk

Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West

Jon Cor as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine

As well as this, fans can expect to see some other iconic characters appear in a guest star role. Collider recently reported that longtime Arrowverse actor David Ramsey will be back as John Diggle/Spartan for the final season of The Flash.

Diggle was first introduced at the beginning of The Arrow so his inclusion in this last season is a great way to round off the character as well as the greater universe. It has also been confirmed that Keiynan Lonsdale will be back as Wally West alongside Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork.

The CW The Flash has always had a long list of characters to support the titular hero.

Other guest stars/returning characters for season 9 of The Flash include:

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal

Richard Harmon as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang

Andy Mientus as Harley Rathaway/Pied Piper

Daimon Poitier as Keith/Goldface

Max Adler as Jaco Birch/The Hotness

The Flash final season: Plot details and predictions

As reported by TVLine, the official breakdown of the ninth and final season appears to take place almost immediately after the events of season 8.

“According to the official synopsis, Season 9 picks up one week after the Reverse Flash was defeated, and Barry and Iris are reconnecting. “But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team… must once again defy impossible odds to save the day,” the logline describes. “A deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

While much of the final season is still a mystery, there are many predictions circulating online that have a strong chance of coming true. The big one being that fans will finally see Barry and Iris start their family, with the show having already confirmed that the two have children in the future.

Be sure to check back here for any more plot details and information as it gets closer to the season premiere.

Does The Flash season 9 have a trailer?

The Flash season 9 does in fact have a teaser trailer which can be viewed here:

Be sure to check back in with this section if and when a full-length trailer for The Flash season 9 drops. For more TV and Movie news and updates, you can check out some of Dexerto’s other hubs below:

