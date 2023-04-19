The Diplomat cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in The Diplomat, Keri Russell’s new political thriller series on Netflix.

The Diplomat comes from showrunner Debora Cahn, a writer-producer known for her work on The West Wing and Homeland.

The series follows a US ambassador to the UK who’s battling forces at home and abroad, whether it’s the threat of war bubbling away in the Persian Gulf, international alliances cracking at the seams, or her marriage to the former ambassador.

With The Diplomat about to hit Netflix, here’s all the characters you need to know in the show’s cast.

Contents:

The Diplomat Netflix cast and characters

The Diplomat has been billed as “a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people.”

Below, you’ll find a rundown of the show’s major characters and cast.

Kate Wyler: Keri Russell

Keri Russell plays Kate Wyler, “a seasoned US diplomat who has spent her career doing behind-the-scenes work in hardship posts and war zones,” as per the show’s press release.

“When the President of the United States appoints her as US Ambassador to the UK, she is thrust into a much more formal (and for her, terribly uncomfortable) role.”

Russell is best known for her roles in Felicity, The Americans, as well as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Antlers, and Cocaine Bear.

Hal Wyler: Rufus Sewell

Rufus Sewell plays Hal Wyler, Kate’s husband.

“A brilliant and charismatic diplomat, he’s negotiated the end of wars, but made a lot of enemies along the way. He wants to be a supportive husband and let Kate shine, but standing outside the spotlight doesn’t come naturally to him,” his character bio reads.

Sewell has also starred in The Holiday, Old, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and The Father.

Austin Dennison: David Gyasi

David Gyasi plays Austin Dennison, the UK’s Foreign Secretary and “Kate’s most important relationship in the UK who becomes an unexpected partner when crisis hits.”

Gyasi is known for appearing in Cloud Atlas, White Heat, and Carnival Row.

Stuart Hayford: Ato Essandoh

Ato Essandoh plays Kate’s Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in London, “her savvy and loyal right-hand-man” who’s being eyed as a potential Vice President.

Essandoh has also starred in Django Unchained, Jason Bourne, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Girls.

Nicol Trowbridge: Rory Kinnear

Rory Kinnear plays Nicol Trowbridge, the UK British Prime Minister. “Foul-mouthed, charismatic, and volatile, he always believes that he is the smartest person in the room, and most of the time, he’s right,” Netflix said.

Kinnear played Bill Tanner throughout Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond, as well as appearing in the first-ever episode of Black Mirror – also playing the Prime Minister! – and Men.

Eidra Park: Ali Ahn

Ali Ahn plays Eidra Park, the Chief of the CIA Station in London who “manages the very close and very important (and very complicated) relationship between the CIA and MI6 – two intelligence powerhouses.”

Ahn has also starred in Raising Dion, Liberal Arts, Billions, Supernatural, The Other Two, Next, The Breaks, and Black Box.

Billie Appiah: Nana Mensah

Nana Mensah plays Billie Appiah, the White House Chief of Staff and “a no-bullsh*t quick thinker and brilliant fixer… she has her eyes on Kate’s political future.”

Mensah has appeared in 13 Reasons Why, New Amsterdam, The King of Staten Island, and Orange Is the New Black.

US President Rayburn: Michael McKean

Michael McKean plays US President Rayburn, “a competent leader trying to restore America’s position on the world stage. His patience with the chronic absurdity all around him is wearing thin.”

McKean played Chuck in Better Call Saul, as well as starring in Laverne & Shirley, This Is Spinal Tap, and Friends as the Mockolate executive.

Miguel Ganon: Miguel Sandoval

Miguel Sandoval plays Miguel Ganon, the US Secretary of State and Kate’s boss, “and not her biggest fan.”

Sandoval has also appeared in Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, Jungle Fever, Sharp Objects, and Barry.

The Diplomat drops on Netflix on April 20. You can check out our other coverage of the show here.