Is New Amsterdam Season 5 coming to Netflix? The hit medical drama has enjoyed a second life on the streaming platform, so will the fifth season be added, and if so, when is that likely to happen?

New Amsterdam first premiered in 2018 on NBC. While not received well by critics (the first season has a 34% score on Rotten Tomatoes), viewership was high, and it was quickly renewed for Season 2.

This pretty much set the pattern for the rest of the show: poor reviews with a loyal audience, and the series has lasted five seasons, with the last-ever episode airing on January 17, 2023.

However, it’s finding a whole new audience on Netflix after the first four seasons dropped on the streamer. Season 5 will follow them onto the platform, but when is that likely to happen?

New Amsterdam Season 5 doesn’t have a Netflix release date right now, but we’ll update this space once it’s been confirmed.

Seasons 3 and 4 were just added to Netflix today, February 1. Season 5 is the final season of the show, and it just came to an end on NBC, so it’ll likely remain restricted to Peacock for the foreseeable future. If we were speculating, it’ll be added to Netflix much later this year, if not in 2024.

As for those in the UK, while New Amsterdam was originally available via Prime Video, new episodes are now exclusively on Sky Witness, with Season 4 premiering in August last year. Season 5 started airing in December, so you’ll be able to catch up with the show on demand.

