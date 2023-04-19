How to watch The Diplomat – what time is it on Netflix?

The Diplomat, a new political thriller starring Keri Russell, is about to drop on Netflix – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be out on streaming.

Netflix has it all. Erotic, trashy dramas like Obsession? Check. Sweaty, addictive reality shows like Physical 100? Check. Incredible black comedies like Beef? Check.

However, it’s dealt in political entertainment since the early 2010s. House of Cards was once one of the platform’s biggest shows, paving the way for Designated Survivor’s success. Now, we’re turning back the clock to the days of 24’s dominance, with action-packed politicking guaranteed to top the chart.

Article continues after ad

The Diplomat comes from Debora Cahn, a writer-producer who worked on The West Wing and Homeland – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

The Diplomat premieres on Netflix on April 20.

All eight episodes will be available on the same release date, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In terms of what time The Diplomat will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so.

“War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).”

Article continues after ad

The Diplomat drops on Netflix on April 20. Check out our other Netflix coverage here.