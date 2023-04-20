What is The Diplomat about? Netflix series explained

The Diplomat, a new political thriller series starring Keri Russell, has just dropped – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix has been enjoying a hot streak of action-packed politicking of late: The Recruit was a huge hit and quickly renewed for Season 2, and The Night Agent hasn’t just been popular – it’s the streaming platform’s sixth-most-viewed show of all time with more than 600 million hours viewed.

Article continues after ad

While the latter series has yet to be knocked off the top 10 chart, a new contender for your binging pleasure has entered the mix: The Diplomat, pitting a US ambassador against conflicts at home and abroad on the world stage.

So, with The Diplomat premiering on Netflix today, you may be wondering: what’s it about and is it worth watching?

What is The Diplomat about?

The Diplomat follows a new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom in a “high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people.”

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Kate Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so.

“War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler.”

Article continues after ad

When asked to describe the show in her own words, showrunner Debora Cahn – best known for her work on The West Wing and Homeland, two heavy-hitters on TV – said it’s a “show about long-term relationships, between people and between countries.”

“It’s hard to keep a relationship going over time, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, we grow, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to last. It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their partnerships alive, while trying not to kill each other,” she added in a press release.

Article continues after ad

The Diplomat cast: Who’s in it?

The Diplomat cast includes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Ali Ahn as Eidra Graham

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Michael McKean as US President Rayburn

In an interview with Vogue, Russell opened up about what appealed to her about the series. “I wasn’t out hunting for another show,” she said.

Netflix

“I had a really satisfying experience with The Americans, and I have a full life at home. I have kids still in school, and so I tend to just find reasons to not do a show. But I guess it was Debora [Cahn], who wrote the show – her specific brand of acerbic political jargon mixed in with her humor and the fun, sparkly wit that she has.”

Article continues after ad

When Sewell received the screenplay for the first episode, he thought it was “one of the best scripts I’d read in a very long time… and this part was exactly, exactly what I wanted to do.”

“This show has been described as various genres, but what struck me about it was the humor, the banter between the two central characters – my character, Hal, and Keri Russell’s character, Kate – was really funny and smart, and not something I’d really seen in a thriller before. There’s also a truthfulness to it; this isn’t a classic TV relationship. It has a reality about it, but also the speed and vim of a screwball drama, like the kind of movies that I used to love,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Is The Diplomat worth watching?

The Diplomat has received positive early reviews, currently sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “I like shows of this type most when they have the confidence to actually be about protocol and procedure without narrative lily-gilding, and The Diplomat offers plenty of protocol and procedure to go around.”

However, in a negative review, Collider also wrote: “One just wishes that The Diplomat was sharper and more tactful in this first season as, despite Russell’s strong central performance, it is built upon a house of cards that threatens to collapse under even the slightest bit of scrutiny.”

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about The Diplomat here.