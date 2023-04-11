The Diplomat: Netflix release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Keri Russell’s new Netflix show The Diplomat, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

Netflix loves a thriller, with The Night Agent topping the streamer’s charts for the last few weeks.

Fans of the genre will be pleased to hear there’s another on the way; a show set in the world of international diplomacy, and featuring Felicity and The Americans star Keri Russell as the title character.

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s The Diplomat, from its release date and trailer, to cast and plot.

The Diplomat will premiere on Netflix on April 20, 2023.

This first season consists of eight episodes, all of which are expected to drop on that date.

Debora Cahn is the show’s creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Cahn’s previous credits include The West Wing and Homeland, so she’s well versed in politics and thrillers.

The Diplomat trailer

Yes there is a trailer for The Diplomat, which can be viewed below.

The trailer features political intrigue in London’s Whitehall due to someone “trying to lure a strike force into the Persian Gulf,” as well as what looks like a poisoning and a car-bomb.

Here’s how Debora Cahn describes the show: “The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships. It’s hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever.

“It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other.

“In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state.”

The Diplomat cast: Who’s in it?

Keri Russell plays ‘The Diplomat’ in question, Ambassador Katherine Wyler. Rufus Sewell is her husband Hal, who just happens to be a former Ambassador.

The above trailer also indicates that Rory Kinnear plays the Prime Minister, Nicol Trowbridge. The rest of the cast is below…

Ali Ahn

David Gyasi

Ato Essandoh

Miguel Sandoval

Nana Mensah

Michael McKean

Celia Imrie

Penny Downie

Pearl Mackie

Jess Chanliau

The Diplomat plot: What’s it about?

This is the official Netflix plot for The Diplomat: “In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

While here’s how the streamer describes Kate Wyler and her predicament: “A career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she neither wants nor believes she is suited for. Just as she was about to head to Afghanistan, the United States government enlists her to serve as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom in the midst of an international crisis.”

The Diplomat hits Netflix on April 20, 2023. For more TV hubs, see below…

