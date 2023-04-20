The Diplomat Season 2: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about The Diplomat Season 2 so far, including any Netflix renewal and release date updates, and more.

The Diplomat is a new political thriller series on Netflix. It comes from showrunner Debora Cahn, a writer-producer known for her work on The West Wing and Homeland.

It stars Keri Russell as the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, “a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

With viewers set to binge the series following its release on Netflix, here’s what we know about The Diplomat Season 2.

Is The Diplomat Season 2 happening on Netflix?

The Diplomat Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix… yet.

The show hit the streaming platform on April 20, so we’ll be waiting a few weeks – at the very least – to find out whether or not it will continue into a second season. Like everything else, it depends on performance: if it nabs a spot on the top 10 chart, preferably number one, and holds its position like The Night Agent, it’s almost a guaranteed renewal.

However, it’s not always this simple. Take Ginny and Georgia, which was described as a “phenomenal US hit” by Netflix’s CEOs – and yet, it’s been months since Season 2 and we’ve had no news on the next chapter.

Then you have shows like Warrior Nun and 1899, both of which built passionate fanbases and managed to climb the top 10 chart (never to the top, but always on there), and they were both canceled earlier this year.

Has The Diplomat Season 2 release date been announced?

No, there’s no release date for The Diplomat Season 2 right now.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

The Diplomat Season 2 cast: Who’d be in it?

There are a few people we’d expect to return, including:

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Ali Ahn as Eidra Graham

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Michael McKean as US President Rayburn

Speaking to Vogue, Russell said: “Hopefully this will get picked up for Season 2!”

That’s everything we know about The Diplomat Season 2 right now. The first season is streaming on Netflix now, and you can find out more about the cast of The Diplomat here.