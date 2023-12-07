The apocalypse hits Netflix again this month in the form of Leave the World Behind – here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s cast and characters.

How would Hollywood A-List talent react to being in an end-of-the-world disaster? Well, Sam Esmail’s latest movie Leave the World Behind just might provide an answer.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Coming to Netflix on December 8, 2023, here’s what you need to know about the Leave the World Behind cast.

Contents

Leave the World Behind cast: All actors & characters

Below is a full list of actors and characters found in the Leave the World Behind cast.

In addition to those listed, Erica Cho stars as Jocelyn, Vanessa Aspillaga appears as Taylor, Orli Gottesman is Taylor, Alexis Rae Forlenza plays Danny’s daughter, and Josh Drennen stars as Officer Crow. Jesse King, Pavel Frolov, and Kevin Kenny also all appear as plane crash victims.

Catch the full trailer for Leave the World Behind below:

Amanda Sandford: Julia Roberts

JoJo Whilden/NETFLIX

Amanda Sandford is an advertising executive from New York City looking for a break from the real world. Her official character summary reads: “Though she comes across as privileged and shortsighted at times, Amanda is a no-nonsense woman who’s able to put her stubbornness aside when it comes to protecting her family.”

Julia Roberts is known for roles in Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, and Eat, Pray, Love.

Speaking to Netflix, director Esmail said of her Leave the World Behind cast role: “What’s really great about casting someone like Julia Roberts is that you don’t have to worry about the likeability factor. Julia has the uncanny ability to channel the humanity out of any character, regardless of how flawed they may be.”

Clay Sandford: Ethan Hawke

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Clay is married to Amanda and is a media studies professor who’s known for being easygoing. When things turn from bad to worse, he struggles to cope.

Dead Poets Society, Boyhood, Training Day, and Before Sunrise are some of Ethan Hawke’s previous acting credits.

G. H. Scott: Mahershala Ali

JoJo Whilden/NETFLIX

G.H. Scott is a financial advisor in New York City. He believes that the blackouts affecting the city might be part of something bigger and quickly leaves the city with his daughter Ruth.

Alongside his role in the Leave the World Behind cast, Mahershala Ali can also be seen in Moonlight, True Detective, and Green Book.

Ruth Scott: Myha’la

Netflix

Ruth is G.H.’s 25-year-old daughter and is frequently seen calling out those around her.

Viewers might recognize Myha’la from Industry, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Black Mirror, Premature, and Dumb Money.

Rose Sandford: Farrah Mackenzie

Netflix

Rose Sandford is Amanda and Clay’s youngest child and the person who first notices the mysterious blackout.

Farrah MacKenzie has previously been seen in United States of Al, Utopia, and Logan Lucky before her stint in the Leave the World Behind cast.

Archie Sandford: Charlie Evans

Netflix

Archie Sandford is Amanda and Clay’s eldest child who prefers to keep himself to himself.

The Park and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay are included in Charlie Evans’ previous acting credits.

Danny: Kevin Bacon

Netflix

Danny is a local builder who worked on G.H.’s house – but he’s also a survivalist who is much better equipped to deal with what’s going on.

Kevin Bacon is best known for his roles in Footloose, Friday the 13th, and Sleepers.

Leave the World Behind comes to Netflix on December 8. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

