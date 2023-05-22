Fans call out Michelle Rodriguez for clip of her slamming Marvel

A resurfaced clip of Michelle Rodriguez criticizing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone viral, with MCU fans slamming the Fast X star for her comments.

Michelle Rodriguez reprises her role as the fan fave ​​Letty Ortiz in Fast X, having first appeared in the action movie series from the very beginning: 2001’s The Fast and the Furious.

The Hollywood star is no stranger to franchise work, with Avatar, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Resident Evil marking just a few of the blockbusters she’s appeared in over the years.

One thing Rodriguez is yet to do is make her superhero debut, and it appears Marvel fans aren’t hoping this changes anytime soon in light of a resurfaced video.

Michelle Rodriguez slammed for clip of her criticizing Marvel

A clip of Michelle Rodriguez at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has quickly gone viral over on TikTok amid the release of Fast X, as it shows the star criticizing the MCU while discussing the possibility of crossing over numerous franchises.

“I wanna see Transformers meets Fast and Furious,” she tells ExtraTV, explaining that she’d love to “get the lawyers out of the way” and see studios such as Paramount and Universal teaming up to create epic movie crossovers.

And this is where Marvel comes in, as Rodriguez says: “How many Marvel movies can you make? Like, come on guys, at some point we gotta get innovative with this. And stop with the incest, not only movies that come from one studio.”

Footage of her MCU comments was shared on TikTok over the weekend, and it’s spread like wildfire, with viewers quick to criticize the star and accuse her of being hypocritical due to her appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Taking to the comments section, one mimicked Rodriguez, writing: “How many FF movies can you make, like come on you guys. At some point we gotta get innovative with this.”

“The difference between the two franchises is that Marvel is constantly taking us somewhere,” said another, while a third added: “Would be understandable if she wasn’t literally in FF.”

Over on Twitter, the chat is much the same. “Let me guess, Michelle Rodriguez, typecast ass couldn’t get a Marvel role,” wrote one, while a second said: “No offense, but Michelle Rodriguez has no business coming at Marvel for making too many movies.”

A third chimed in: “Michelle Rodriguez questioning how many Marvel movies could possibly be made when there’s 3,746 Fast & Furious movies is the joke that wrote itself, fr.”

While the clip is somewhat out of context, it appears Rodriguez’s remarks have made the Marvel fans furious. But it’s probably best to check out the full video before making your mind up about what she was trying to say:

Fast X is in cinemas now, and you can check out the rest of our Fast and Furious 10 coverage below:

