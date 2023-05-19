Who dies in Fast X? Fast & Furious 10 deaths explained

Who dies in Fast X? The first part of the Fast and Furious saga’s epic finale is here – so, here’s everyone who dies… and if they’re actually dead.

The Fast and Furious franchise has never been afraid to dance with death. In the first movie, Jesse was mowed down by Johnny Tran after he didn’t hand over the keys to his car following a drag race. In Tokyo Drift, we met Han for the first time, only to see him killed in a devastating crash.

In 2009’s Fast & Furious, Letty was murdered by a drug lord’s henchman. In Fast Five, Vince comes back for redemption after his sh*thousery at the start of the film, but he’s offed in an ambush. In Fast and Furious 6, Gisele sacrifices herself to save Han as they barrel down the endless runway in the climax of the movie. In Furious 7, we had to watch Han die again after the perpetrator, Deckard Shaw, was revealed, and the eighth instalment saw the death of Elena at the hands of Cipher.

Yes, a few deaths have been reversed along the way, but the point remains: nobody’s safe in this saga, and Fast X comes with a few losses – here’s who dies.

Who dies in Fast X?

Two people are almost certainly dead: Jakob Toretto (John Cena) and Diogo (Luis Da Silva Jr).

Diogo dies in a street race against Dom (Vin Diesel), Dante (Jason Momoa), and Isabel (Daniela Melchior). As they speed along the road, Dante reveals that he’s attached two explosives to Diogo and Isabel’s car, and he’s forced to choose who to save. Diogo drives far ahead of everyone else, so Dom knocks Isabel’s car into a spin and manages to knock the bomb off her chassis. Unfortunately for Diogo, Dante ignites his bomb and kills him in a fiery explosion.

Universal Pictures

Jakob’s death will shock most fans, given his recent entry into the franchise in F9. For most of the movie, he’s looking after “little B” and trying to get him to his dad. When they arrive in Portugal, they drive and blast their way out of trouble, but Dante manages to grab Brian off the back of Jakob’s car when he’s unjamming the cannons.

Dom rescues him in an outrageous manoeuvre with the wreckage of a helicopter and speeds away, but quickly realises he’s driving straight into a fresh fleet of enemy vehicles with no way around them. Jakob tells him it’s time to “step out of his shadow”, and uses his cannons to project himself and the car into the air and straight into the squadron, causing a massive blast and sacrificing himself for his brother and nephew.

Who dies in Fast X… but isn’t really dead?

Roman, Tej, Ramsey, and Han seem to perish after Aimes downs their plan with a javelin missile – but there’s no way they’re actually dead.

The quartet is forced to flee to London early in the film after being framed for a terrorist attack in Rome. They try to get help from Pete Davidson’s black market dealer, but he betrays them in an effort to claim the “dope reward”, so they go to Deckard Shaw for help and manage to get a plane to fly to Portugal.

They arrive as Dom and Brian are sitting at the top of the dam, waiting to be blown to kingdom come. Aimes, the new leader of the agency who’s actually been working with Dante for a decade, fires a rocket at the plane and we see it plummet – but, crucially, we don’t actually see the crash. We just get a burst of fire on the other side of a mountain, so they must have escaped. There is no way they’re actually dead.

Is Jakob really dead after Fast X?

As for Jakob, while his death seems pretty irreversible, it hasn’t stopped the franchise before: we all thought Han was burnt to a crisp in Tokyo, but he was actually saved and stashed away by Mr Nobody.

He doesn’t show up in Fast X, but there’s a chance he’ll swoop in again and rescue Jakob – or, maybe, his daughter Tess followed Dom to Portugal and pulled off her dad’s magic trick.

In an interview with Extra, Cena was asked if he’ll return in the final movie. “Man, I hope so. That’s away above my pay grade, but I hope so,” he said – but this was before the movie’s release, so he may have been trying to keep his death a secret.

Fast X is in cinemas now.