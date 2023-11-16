Marvel fans are loving Sydney Sweeney’s first look in black Spider-Woman suit

The appearance of Sydney Sweeney in a Spider-Woman costume has sent fans into a frenzy.

Sydney Sweeney’s surprising appearance in a classic Spider-Woman costume has sent Twitter running wild.

The Madame Web trailer finally dropped, giving fans their first look at the upcoming film focused on Spider-Man’s sometimes ally.

In the film, an EMT (Dakota Johnson) discovers the ability to see the future and must save three young women stalked by an evil Spider-Man-like figure, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Although fan reaction to the trailer is less-than-positive, many are speaking positively about star Sydney Sweeney’s surprise appearance in a classic comic book costume.

Article continues after ad

Marvel fans love Sydney Sweeney’s black Spider-Woman suit in Madame Web trailer

Blink and you’ll miss it, but the three women Madame Web must save all appear in comics-accurate Spider-Woman suits for a moment.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, many fans are gravitating to the classic black Spider-Woman suit, both for the accuracy of the suit’s design and for the person wearing it – breakout Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

“Does this movie look horrible? Yes.” one fan commented on the trailer. “Will I be there on release night to see Sydney Sweeney and Dakota johnson? Yes.”

Article continues after ad

“I’ll gladly put up with dogshit editing for Sydney Sweeney in a Spider-Woman costume.” one Twitter user commented.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Sydney Sweeney as Spider-Woman is gonna run away with Madame Web.” said one user, “I can already feel it. That costume is perfect!”

Article continues after ad

“I love the first looks,” another shared, highlighting photos of Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter in costume, as well as Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon and Celsete O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin.

While the overall look of the trailer has not won over many – with comments ranging from calling it cheap to comparing it to the CW’s Arrowverse productions – including the classic Spider-Woman costumes has done a lot to win over fans.

Article continues after ad

Who is Sydney Sweeney playing in Madame Web?

Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter was the second Spider-Woman in Marvel Comics, debuting during the Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars event. The first meeting with Spider-Man left such an impression that he may have subconsciously styled his symbiote costume after hers.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics The second Spider-Woman, Julia Carpenter makes her debut during Secret Wars.

While she has a Spider-Woman identity, Julia was not bitten by a spider but rather uses psionic abilities to emulate Spider-Man’s powers.

In the modern continuity, Carpenter has abandoned the Spider-Woman identity after becoming the second Madame Web, inheriting the original’s psychic powers.

Article continues after ad

Madame Web is slated for a 2024 release. For more Madame Web and comic book news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.