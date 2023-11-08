The Marvels first reactions praise one star above the rest

It feels as though it has been a long time coming for The Marvels to finally be released – and now the first reactions to the film are coming in.

Even before the movie arrived in theaters, The Marvels had been up against one problem after another. The short runtime has drawn a lot of unwanted attention, with posters, trailers, and spoilers all being critiqued by MCU fans.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”

Even though Brie Larson’s Danvers might be the lynchpin to the movie’s entire plot, one performance in The Marvels is being praised more loudly than others in first reactions.

First reactions to The Marvels praise one star more than others

Iman Vellani’s performance as Kamala – a.k.a Ms. Marvel – is being highly praised in first reactions to screenings of The Marvels.

“LET’S TALK ABOUT #TheMarvels!! I had a lot of fun! Iman Vellani is a star as Kamala and her family is so lovable! Carol and Monica are both excellent as well! The 3 lead actresses have excellent chemistry! VFX COOKED! The space scenes in VFX… I have some issues…,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“For me, the standout of #themarvels is Iman Vellani. She held her own in this and further proved that she’s one of the best additions to the MCU — she’s so funny and got the biggest laughs in my theater, but also I love the relationships with other characters she’s helped create,” commented another.

“#TheMarvels flies higher, further, and faster than the first movie! Iman Vellani, take a bow. Easily the most fun I’ve had watching a Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a third weighed in.

Vellani joined Marvel back in June 2022, when her TV series Ms. Marvel was first released. Larson’s Carol Danvers first featured in the 2019 film Captain Marvel, while Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) got her starring moment in 2021’s Wandavision.

“#THEMARVELS is such a fun film. The addition of Teyona & Iman is chef’s kiss! #NiaDaCosta you did that,” one user stated on the leading trio’s connection.

While some fans clearly had a blast with The Marvels, other first reactions weren’t so positive.

“Despite everyone on screen trying their best, #TheMarvels feels like it lost its battle in the editing room. Scenes don’t flow into each other & you can’t tell when the first act or second act begins. There’s a few really dope scenes but studio interference might be to blame,” one fan said.

“#TheMarvels is Josstice League levels of bad. Idk what the hell I just sat through. So many random threads, empty payoffs, and a lack of any real emotion or character. Tonally & narratively a Jackson Pollock painting. A season finale to a non-existent season of television. A mess,” stated another.

“#TheMarvels is a perfectly fine superhero flick – sitting amongst a rocky at best phase four and a one-for-two score so far in the latest phase. This one lucks out by being an enjoyable, simplistic film that attempts to appease its general audience,” a third commented in indifference.

Are there any The Marvels reviews?

No, there currently aren’t any full reviews for The Marvels just yet.

We’ll be sure to update this space when they arrive.

Is there a The Marvels Rotten Tomatoes score?

As is the case with the full reviews, it’s too early for a The Marvels Rotten Tomatoes score.

We’ll update this space when the rating arrives.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10, and is covered extensively here. In the meantime, check out more superhero previews below:

