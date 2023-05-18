Fast X soundtrack: All songs in Fast and Furious 10

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fast X soundtrack, including the full list of songs and details of the Fast and Furious 10 score.

Music is just as synonymous with the Fast and Furious franchise as Corona, NOS tanks, and drag racing.

Each movie has its own banger, if not multiple, including ‘See You Again’ from Furious 7, ‘Act a Fool’ from 2 Fast 2 Furious, ‘We Own It’ from Fast & Furious 6, or perhaps most famously of all, ‘Tokyo Drift’ from… Tokyo Drift.

Fast X is about to pull into cinemas, and its globe-trotting adventure comes with a diverse soundtrack from artists all across the world – here’s all the songs in Fast and Furious 10, as well as details of the movie’s official score.

Fast X soundtrack: Full tracklist

As you’d expect, the Fast X soundtrack explores several genres, including hip hop, pop, reggaeton, and more, as well as original song: ‘Won’t Back Down’ by Youngboy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Check out the full tracklist below:

‘The End of The Road Begins (Intro)’ – Kai Cenat

‘Spinnin” – Lil Durk (feat. EST Gee)

‘Get It’ – Anti Da Menace, Luh Tyler

‘Won’t Back Down’ – YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy & Bailey Zimmerman

‘Angel Pt. 1’ – Kodak Black & NLE Choppa (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long)

My City – 24kGoldn, Kane Brown & G Herbo 7. Countin’ On You – Lil T Jay, Fridayy & Khi Infinite

SupaFly – Cootie, BiC Fizzle & Big X Tha Plug

Reaper – Babyface Ray, BabyTron & Peezy

Steppers – NLE Choppa & Nardo Wick

9 In My Hand (Fast X Remix) – Kordhell & Key Glock

Datura – Suicide Boys

Furious – BIA

Toretto – J Balvin

Te Cura – Maria Becerra

Sigue La Fiesta – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Santa Fe Klan

Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix) – Daddy Yankee (feat. Myke Towers)

Vai Sentando – Skrillex (feat. Ludmilla, King Doudou & DUKI) 19. Bando (Fast X Remix) – ANNA (feat. MadMan & Gemitaiz)

Let’s Ride – YG & The Notorious B.I.G (feat. Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla Sign & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony)

Nothing Else Matters – Jessie Murph

You can also watch the official video for ‘Won’t Back Down’ below:

As for the score, it comes from long time series composer Brian Tyler, who’s provided the music for the franchise since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The full album is expected to hit Spotify and other streaming platforms this week in line with the movie’s release.

Fast X hits cinemas on May 19, 2023. Check out our review here and our other Fast and Furious coverage here.