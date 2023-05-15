Fast and Furious: Will there be a Hobbs and Shaw 2?

Here’s everything we know about a potential sequel to Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

It may be hard to believe, but the Fast and Furious franchise has several extra movies that further the universe’s cannon. Currently, there are three films outside of the original main franchise, with a fourth female-led spin-off currently in development.

However, by far the most popular movie of the bunch is the 2019 spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, which followed Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), a CIA agent, and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), a mercenary criminal, join forces to take down Brixton Lore, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier who shares a past with Deckard. The film grossed over $760 million worldwide, which made it the fifth highest-grossing movie in the Fast franchise.

With the original movie franchise coming to an end with Fast 10 and 11, fans have wondered if they’ll see Hobbs and Shaw back in action when Dominic Toretto and his cream ride off into the sunset.

Here’s everything we know about a potential Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

Will Hobbs & Shaw team up in a future sequel?

At this time, there are no plans for a Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

Even though the Fast and Furious spin-off managed to complete with some of the most revered entries in this series, there are no concrete plans to make a follow-up sequel.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Hobbs & Shaw producer Kelly McCormick was asked if there would be a second entry for this time and she said there was “no conversations [happening] at this time,” but that the crew behind the film would love to be a part of a sequel.

McCormick went on to explain the main driving factor that would launch a Hobbs & Shaw sequel and that would Dwayne Johnson himself. She went on to say, “I mean Dwayne’s a really busy guy and you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that. So, you know, we’re ready if he wants to and until then he’s just dominating so all power to him.”

Johnson famously exited the Fast and Furious franchise after The Fate of the Furious, the eighth movie in the franchise. His exit mostly had to do with his feud with Vin Diesel, which led to Johnson referring to him as a ““chicken shit” and “candy ass” on Instagram. According to ScreenRant, the tension between the duo was so thick that they reportedly didn’t film a single scene together despite their characters sharing a lot of screen time.

It’s not entirely surprisingly that Johnson wouldn’t want to be a part of a franchise that Diesel produces on, even if it’s through a spin-off. There have been rumors about Johnson showing up in Fast X, but fans will have to wait until May 19 to confirm those theories. While Johnson and Statham will continue to have thriving careers, it would nice to see this polar opposite pair grace the screen once again.

