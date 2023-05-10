With Fast X racing into cinemas next week, we’re looking ahead to any potential Fast and Furious 11.

The Fast and Furious franchise has a long and stories history. The series kicked off in 2001 with undercover cop movie The Fast and The Furious.

Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Michelle Rodriguez, the film was a modest success, and spawned an underwhelming sequel. But the franchise kept motoring, and kept evolving, transforming into a big-budget heist movie around the time of Fast Five, and more recently going sci-fi as the series becomes ever-more ridiculous.

The Fast family is back for Fast X next week, but will they return for a Fast and Furious 11?

Will there be a Fast and Furious 11?

Yes, there will be a Fast and Furious 11. Director and cast are already signed up, and the film will be the final Fast and Furious movie.

Having replaced Justin Lin on Fast X, Louis Leterrier was recently confirmed as Fast and Furious 11 director. Meaning the Incredible Hulk helmer will be bringing the curtain down on the franchise.

“Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades,” Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer said in a statement. “Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.”

Robert Downey Jr wanted for F&F 11

Vin Diesel is the Fast and Furious mastermind, and while plot details for 11 are currently thin on the ground, he has been talking about who he’d like to cast in the finale.

While promoting the Fast X trailer, Diesel told Variety that he wants Robert Downey Jr. in the movie, then described the Iron Man star’s potential character.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom” Diesel explains in the above video.

“There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

Why Dwayne Johnson won’t be in Fast and Furious 11

One actor who definitely won’t be in Fast and Furious 11 is Dwayne Johnson, aka Luke Hobbs.

Johnson and Diesel fell out while making the F&F movies, and have feuded publicly, resulting in Johnson spinning his character off into the movie Hobbs & Shaw.

Producer Hiram Garcia confirmed that Johnson would not be in 10 and 11 in 2021, telling Collider: “After filming Fast 8 DJ made the clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter for all the evident reasons. He wished them all well and shifted our focus on to other storytelling avenues.”

Fast and Furious 11 will hit screens in 2025, while you can read all about Fast X here.