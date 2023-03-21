Michelle Rodriguez reacts to Fast X cliffhanger: “What have we done?”

Fast X, the 10th and penultimate chapter of the Fast and Furious saga, will have a “really surprising” cliffhanger, according to Michelle Rodriguez.

The Fast Saga loves leaving audiences craving more. Tokyo Drift closed with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto rolling up in his Plymouth Road Runner, dangling a question that wouldn’t be answered for nearly 10 years.

In Fast and Furious 6, the chronology of the franchise finally caught up with Tokyo Drift, with Han ‘dying’ in a street race – only he didn’t crash, he was killed by Deckard Shaw. And F9 ended with two whoppers: Brian turning up at Dom’s house, and Deckard and Han coming face to face again.

With Fast X being the first of a two-part finale for the franchise, it’s no surprise to hear that it’ll end with a cliffhanger – and Michelle Rodriguez thinks our jaws are going to be dropped.

Michelle Rodriguez teases “surprising” Fast X cliffhanger

In Fast X, Dom’s family will come under fire from a not-so-familiar face: Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of the dead drug lord in Fast and Furious 5 who’s ready to enact his revenge. From the first trailer, we know he’ll be targeting Dom’s son Brian.

Speaking to Collider ahead of the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Rodriguez praised Momoa as the “best male villain we’ve had in the entire franchise”, and teased the sequel’s ending.

She said: “I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we’re gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that’s how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?’”

In an earlier interview with Empire, director Louis Leterrier said Fast X’s cliffhanger will set up the final chapter’s “gigantic” story.

“This one is big. You know, I don’t want to oversell it, but what we’re planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll,” he said.

Fast X will hit cinemas on May 19, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.