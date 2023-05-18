Fast X budget: How much did Fast & Furious 10 cost?

With all the fast cars and explosions, Fast X is an incredibly expensive movie – but, how much did it cost and is it the most expensive budget in the franchise?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Fast and Furious franchise has extremely high budgets. For a movie with a super cast, elaborate set pieces, and quite a lot of military equipment, it must cost a lot of money to make sure everything looks as sleek as possible.

With Fast X soon to be in theaters, fans have wondered how much it cost to make one of the biggest movies in the franchise. Seeing as F9 saw the team going to space, one could only imagine how much money was thrown into the first part of the franchise’s finale.

On top of the question of Fast X’s budget, there’s also the query of its the most expensive movie in the Fast franchise. If this is the end of the original franchise, the budget must reflect the film’s go-big-or-go-home attitude.

So, how much did Fast X cost to make and is it the most expensive Fast movie ever made?

Fast X budget: How much it did cost?

Fast X had a budget of over $340 million dollars, which is a considerable upgrade from the franchise’s first movie.

For reference, The Fast and the Furious, which came out in 2001, had a budget of only $38 million. According to The Wrap, Fast X’s budget is 70% more than its predecessor, F9, which was only $200 million.

With this ballooned price tag, Fast X has cemented its spot as the seventh most expensive movie ever made.

The cause for price tag, which does include tax-incentive offsets, could be contributed to the increased salaries for the entire cast, general increases in production costs caused by global inflation, and charges for testing requirements due to the global shutdown.

When it comes to earning the money back to offset the cost of production, Screen Rant reported that the film will need to make roughly 2.5 times its budget to be declared a success, which is a minimum of $850 million worldwide. That shouldn’t be too hard for Fast X to make due to the franchise’s popularity; in contrast, Furious 7 made over $1 billion at the box office, so there’s not too much to worry about.

Is Fast X the most expensive movie in the franchise?

Yes, the cost to make Fast X makes it the most expensive installment in the franchise.

It seems fitting that the beginning fo the franchise’s finale would be the most expensive entry to make with its budget of $340 million. Below is a list of the franchise’s total budgets:

The Fast and the Furious: $38 million

2 Fast 2 Furious: $76 million

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift: $85 million

Fast & Furious: $85 million

Fast Five: $125 million

Fast & Furious 6: $160-260 million

Furious 7: $190-250 million

The Fate of the Furious: $250-270 million

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: $200 million

F9: $200-225 million

From the movie’s final trailer, fans can see where the budget went to as Jason Momoa and Brie Larson have joined the cast, which would increase the overall salary, and there are a ton of action-packed set pieces that are consistly being blown to bits. Fast X is sure to take fans on a wild ride thanks to massive budget!

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023. You can check out the rest of our coverage here:

