Fast X: Who does Pete Davidson play in Fast & Furious 10?

Who does Pete Davidson play in Fast X? The SNL actor-comedian makes a cameo appearance in Fast and Furious 10, so here’s everything you need to know about the character he plays.

There’s always more room at the table when it comes to the Fast familia. As one character says, “everyone becomes family… it’s like a cult with cars” and we’re all just a “BBQ and a beer away” from being one of them.

Article continues after ad

The franchise is full of surprise roles and cameos from big names: Rita Ora played a flag girl in Fast & Furious 6, Iggy Azalea showed up at Race Wars in Furious 7, and Kevin Hart turned up for a funny scene in Hobbs and Shaw, among others.

Fast X is no different, with Pete Davidson delivering a hilarious cameo – so, here’s which character he plays.

Who does Pete Davidson play in Fast X?

Pete Davidson plays “Bowie420”, a black market dealer operating out of a borderline-ancient internet cafe in London.

Article continues after ad

Roman, Tej, Ramsey, and Han turn to him for help after they’re stranded in the city without any money. When they arrive, they’re greeted with dim lighting, drug-filled sweet treats (or fun muffins, as Davidson’s character calls them), and the eye-twitching sound of dial-up internet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ramsey asks for his help with securing some weapons and other equipment, and he happily obliges (after Roman is forced to hand over his wad of cash). However, he double-crosses them and gives up their location to the Agency, who’ve offered a “dope reward” for turning them in. He stresses that it wasn’t personal, but he gets a good wallop from Ramsey for his betrayal.

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing Davidson again in the franchise, but stranger things have happened: Helen Mirren has since become a recurring character as “Queenie” Shaw after her arrival in The Fate of the Furious, and we’re still waiting to learn more about Dom’s past with Cardi B’s character in F9.

Fast X is in cinemas now. Check out our breakdown of the movie’s full cast here, our review here, and our other Fast & Furious coverage here.