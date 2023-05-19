Fast X pits Dominic Toretto against his toughest, nastiest foe yet – so, does he get any help from Kurt Russell’s mysterious Mr Nobody?

In our review, we wrote: “Fast X won’t welcome any new apostles to the familia’s way of cinema; this is a hysterical, NOS-fuelled ode to big-screen ridiculousness that’s beyond parody.”

Life has quietened down for the Fast family: Dom and Letty are raising “little B”, Mia and Brian are living peacefully with their kids, while Tej, Roman, Ramsey, and Han help the Agency out with missions from time to time. But their past comes back to make them suffer in the form of Dante, the son of the dead drug lord from Fast Five.

Dante isn’t like anyone the crew has ever faced, and they need all the help they can get – so, does Kurt Russell return as Mr Nobody?

Is Kurt Russell’s Mr Nobody in Fast X?

No, Kurt Russell does not reprise his role as Mr Nobody in Fast X.

Russell made his debut in the franchise in Furious 7, saving Dom’s life as he stared down the barrel of Deckard Shaw’s gun. He works for the Agency, a shadowy American organization that carries out secret missions across the globe.

While they initially don’t see eye to eye on beer – he’s a Belgian ale man, while Dom only drinks Corona – Mr Nobody recruits his team to recover God’s Eye, an all-seeing, all-hearing hacking device, with the promise of helping them find Shaw.

In The Fate of the Furious, he incites a prison riot so Luke Hobbs and Shaw can escape and regroup with the crew, before pointing them in the direction of Cipher and Dom. However, in F9, he sent Dom an emergency SOS transmission after his plane was downed by Jakob Toretto, and he’s not been seen since.

In Fast X, he’s mentioned several times, but nobody knows where he is. Some people say he’s “in the wind”, while Queenie Shaw says you’d need a “magician or a medium” to contact him.

While Mr Nobody doesn’t appear, his daughter does: Tess, played by Brie Larson.

Fast X is in cinemas now. You can find out more about the movie’s cast here and check out our other Fast & Furious coverage here.