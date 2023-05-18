How to watch Fast X – is Fast & Furious 10 streaming?

Fast X, the 10th chapter of the Fast and Furious franchise, is less than a quarter-mile away – so, here’s how to watch it, and if and when it’ll be available on streaming.

In our review, we wrote: “Fast X won’t welcome any new apostles to the familia’s way of cinema; this is a hysterical, NOS-fuelled ode to big-screen ridiculousness that’s beyond parody.”

More than two decades after we were introduced to Dom (Vin Diesel) and his street-racing family, we’ve arrived at Fast X. The fallout of the crew’s carnage across the globe is finally catching up to them, and Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of the drug lord killed in Fast Five, wants to tear them apart and make them all suffer.

Ahead of its release in cinemas, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Fast X and if Fast and Furious 10 will be available on streaming.

Is Fast X streaming?

No, Fast X is not available on streaming.

Fast and Furious 10 will be exclusively available in cinemas from May 19, 2023.

When will Fast X come to streaming?

Fast X will likely be available to buy or rent digitally by July 2023, with the possibility of an August arrival on Peacock.

It all depends on performance: if it has legs at the box office, don’t expect it to pull away from cinemas in a hurry. However, if it flops, there’s every chance it comes to streaming much earlier than expected.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is a good example, given it’s also a Universal Pictures release. It’s the highest-grossing movie of the year so far, raking in more than $1.2 billion worldwide – and despite it still being in cinemas, it’s now available for digital purchase or rental from select online retailers. This came just 41 days after its premiere.

As Universal tends to drop movies on digital platforms on Tuesdays, there are two possible dates to consider: June 27 and July 3.

Also, as per Universal’s exclusive streaming deal with Peacock, new movies must come to the platform within four months of release, so it’ll be available to stream by September at the very latest.

Fast X hit cinemas on May 19, 2023. Check out our other Fast and Furious coverage here.